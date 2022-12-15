2022, as with many recent years, was a bit of a flaming trainwreck as we continued to deal with the covid-19 pandemic (and other viruses, too), soaring inflation, idiotic tech bros destroying things, and, unfortunately, so much more. But there was actually some good things that happened this year, so if you want a nice little pick-me-up as we make our way into 2023, here you go!

So, here are some of the coolest, best-est, and nicest surprises that happened in video games in 2022. From surprise sequels to awesome new games and even some nice clothes, 2022 had its fair share of uplifting and happy moments, too. I promise.

