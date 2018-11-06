It’s been one month since Assassin’s Creed Odyssey released, allowing players around the world to live out their lifelong fantasies of fighting sharks and hunting down cultist. Between discussions of microtransactions, canceled live events, and new quests, the game continues to generation discussion and grow bigger with each passing day. Here’s what’s happened since release.

At the same time, Origins’ hero Bayek is added as an Ubisoft Club reward. Players can spend their in-game points to unlock him as a lieutenant for their ship.

On October 25, Kotaku staff writer Gita Jackson embarks on her quest to be extremely gay and kiss all the ladies in game. Time will tell if she succeeds.

Patch 1.0.6 drops on October 31 and brings numerous quality of life improvements with it. An in-depth player stats screen is added and cadded an option to auto-craft arrows. The patch also grants greater rewards for taking down enemy mercenaries and decreases the cost for upgrading gear.

The new patch also adds the first “Lost Tale of Greece” to the game . In it, the player must help put on (or screw up) one of Thespis’ plays. It’s a surprisingly lengthy side-quest with fun character moments that players definitely shouldn’t miss.

On November 3, Ubisoft finally announces that legendary mercenary events have been put on hold. The content was apparently only appearing for a small portion of players. Ubisoft says it hopes to implement a fix "this month" and announces weekly legendary ship battles in the meantime.

Talk of Odyssey's difficulty continues on official forums and elsewhere. On Ubisoft's forums, an official confirms that "an option for the Auto enemy scaling is part of our post-launch content roadmap."

Today, Ubisoft outlined more additions coming to the game including the ability to toggle XP boosters on and off, new outfit customizations, and a battle (available November 13) against a new monster: Steropes the Cyclops.

And that’s where we are. Odyssey’s first month was a mixture of growing pains and attentive new additions and features.This is a game that Ubisoft plans to update for a long time. Players can look forward to more Lost Tales of Greece, mythical creature fights, and the Legacy of the First Blade DLC which is aimed for a December release.