After a few failed attempts at Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Epic Mercenary Events, Ubisoft announced today that the event will be removed while they work out some issues.



“Two weeks ago, when we attempted to launch the first Epic Mercenary Event with Damais the Indifferent, we discovered that the content didn’t properly appear for a majority of our players,” Ubisoft wrote today on its forums and reddit. “It wasn’t satisfactory to have an event available to only a portion of our players, so we decided to temporarily remove the Epic Mercenary Events from the game altogether until the issue is resolved.”

The Epic Mercenary Event has been cancelled twice now, first on October 17 and again on October 30. Mercenary Events are intended to be contracts against difficult opponents, announced as part of Odyssey’s live events schedule. The Mercenary Events were meant to “rotate weekly” with the game’s other live event type, Epic Ship events, which so far have gone as planned.

Ubisoft says it’s working on a fix and hopes to reinstate the Mercenary Events “later this month.” In the meantime, it writes, “we will activate 1x Epic Ship Event each week moving forward. And as a thank you for your patience and understanding, we will be activating a discount of -80 Orichalcum for the Legendary item that Sargon (Oikos of the Olympians) will sell next week.”