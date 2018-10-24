Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s live events have finally launched, one week after they were initially promised. These limited time quests offer difficult targets to take down with special rewards for anyone who manages the deed. The first limited bounty—a quest to destroy a rogue pirate ship—is straightforward but the extra difficulty led to one of the more memorable ship battles I’ve had in the game.



The limited time event was automatically added to the game’s mission boards yesterday and presented a dangerous target: the Black Wind, a dangerous pirate vessel. Taking on the quest feels like it’s more about prestige than the rewards. If you succeed, you’ll get experience and gold, while also securing some orichalcum. Orichalmcum is a sort of alternate currency that can be spent at a special shop on a rotating selection of gear or loot box style crates that potentially give access to items you can buy with a different currency. Those rewards feel secondary to the challenge. Like Hitman’s elusive targets, live event bounties are a chance to test your mettle.

When I found the Black Wind, it was flanked by two other vessels. They were all tough, but the Black Wind was able to absorb a lot of damage. I had to resort to hit and run tactics, picking and choosing vulnerable targets and then boarding disabled ships in a bid to earn back some health for my ship. Ship-to-ship combat is one of my least favorite things about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, even though I have figured out some good strategies for surviving. I found this battle had a particularly enjoyable cadence. I had to manage my health, slip in and out of range of the enemy, viciously board and dispatch crews, and keep up the pace lest the Black Wind ram my ship for absurd amounts of damage. It was everything I could have wanted from an Assassin’s Creed ship battle. For all my trouble, I gained a legendary ship decoration that would transform my own vessel into the Black Wind’s image.



I don’t know if these live events will have lasting appeal, but this first foray into their difficult challenges was a lot of fun. If Ubisoft is creative with their scenarios, such as adding mercenaries with tricky quirks or ships in difficult locations, live events could lead to even more epic encounters. For now, I’m glad I got at least one really good ship battle from the game. Plus, I get to sail around in a cool new look that I can brag about to all my coworkers.

