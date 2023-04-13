Assassin's Creed Subscription Comes To Xbox, Costs More Than Game Pass

After a long wait, Ubisoft+, the french publisher’s Netflix-like gaming subscription, has finally arrived on console by way of the Xbox One and Series X/S. But it comes at a hefty price. Rather than launch a new, cheaper tier, players will have to pay $18 for the existing premium multi-platform subscription.



That means access to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and new Ubisoft games on day one, at least for those willing to pay more than the current $15 monthly price of Game Pass Ultimate. Instead of bundling the two services, as is the case with EA Play, Ubisoft+ will apparently remain separate, raising the question of who exactly it will be for outside of hardcore fans willing to shell out for both.

Advertisement

Ubisoft+ does have some perks that EA Play doesn’t. It includes all new releases day-and-date, whereas EA Play offers free 10-hour trials but doesn’t circulate new blockbusters into the library until many months after they launch. Ubisoft+ also lets you play the library using cloud gaming via Amazon’s Luna service, giving subscribers multiplatform access across console, PC, and mobile.

Read More: Ubisoft Devs Grill Boss On Shifting Blame And Chasing Trends

Still, $18 a month is steep, especially compared to the value you get from Game Pass for less. Microsoft’s subscription service even includes some of Ubisoft’s biggest games like Watch Dogs 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Far Cry 5. That’s not nearly as robust as Ubisoft+’s catalog, but between For Honor, Rainbow Six Siege, and Ghost Recon Wildlands, there’s plenty to keep newcomers and casual fans occupied.

Advertisement

The biggest draw of Ubisoft+ by far is getting access to new games for just $18 a month. With prices getting bumped up to $70 for new releases, that’s not nothing, but for it to matter Ubisoft also has to start releasing some new games, something it struggled to do the last couple of years. Multiplayer pirate sim Skull and Bones was due out last fall but keeps getting delayed and doesn’t even have a new release date anymore. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is in the same boat.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a smaller stop-gap game between Valhalla and the next open world release, is due out before the end of 2023. Maybe Ubisoft will manage to improve Ubisoft+’s price by then.

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of games available for the service on Xbox:

Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light (Gold Edition)

Family Feud

Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry: New Dawn (Deluxe Edition)

Fighter Within

For Honor

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)

Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Plus

Monopoly Madness

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)

Rabbids Party of Legends

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

Risk

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Scrabble

Shape Up (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)

Steep

The Crew (Ultimate Edition)

The Crew 2

The Division (Gold Edition)

The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising (Gold Edition)

Trivial Pursuit Live

Trivial Pursuit Live 2

UNO (Ultimate Edition)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)

Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)

Wheel of Fortune

Zombi



























