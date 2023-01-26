5 Games To Expect From Ubisoft In 2023 (And Some To Be Skeptical Of)

Cancellations, right? That really does seem to have been the New Year’s theme for the French publisher so far, with at least seven projects recently scrapped, while other big names seem to slip ever-further toward the distant horizon. Yet, until last year, the problematic multi-billion dollar company was known as one of the most reliable producers of hits, entertaining us with enormous projects like Assassin’s Creed, The Division, Watch Dogs, Just Dance, Rainbow Six, Far Cry, and more.



2022 did not go so well for Ubisoft, failing to ship big games, and not seeing expected sales on some that found shelves, with an expected half-billion dollar loss—problems made even harder for tens of thousands of employees by CEO Yves Guillemot’s poor responses to years of crises, sexual abuse allegations, and alleged miserable working conditions. Now, as the company swings the axe like a berserker to try to turn around last year’s declining finances, is there more cause for hope?

Well, probably not if you’re an Ubisoft shareholder, but potentially as a disinterested games player. The possible 2023 roster of games looks more interesting, and more so if some of the slippier games can be nailed down to something sturdy and actually released.

While there’s probably no company whose release schedule is less reliable, here are all the games and services we’re hoping to see released by Ubisoft this year, and some we’re pretty sure we won’t. We haven’t even bothered listing Beyond Good & Evil 2. We’re not that silly.