Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

The Incredible Story Of A Trackmania Shortcut 13 Years In The Making

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Save
Illustration for article titled The Incredible Story Of A Trackmania Shortcut 13 Years In The Making
Screenshot: Wirtual

I know almost mothing about Trackmania, but this video about the quest for a particular shortcut is one of the most fascinating video game clips I have ever seen.

Advertisement

Put together by Trackmania YouTuber Wirtual, it goes for 18 minutes. I, too, wondered “what the hell could make this go for 18 minutes, I’ve got stuff to do today!” when I first saw that runtime, but every second is worth it. This is a tale of discovery, of perseverance, of humans insisting a thing can be done when all sense of reason and evidence of past failures suggests otherwise.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION