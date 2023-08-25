Someone Has Already Modded GTA’s CJ Into Armored Core VI

It’s become tradition over the last few years for modders to import Carl Johnson from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas into different video games. And with FromSoftware’s latest game, Armored Core VI, it didn’t take long for someone to add CJ. In fact, it happened in less than 24 hours.

Released on Friday, Armored Core VI is the first entry in FromSoftware’s mech franchise in over a decade. And it’s a very good game. In Kotaku’s review, Ethan Gach called it a “sometimes messy” but also “exhilarating and exhausting” game that is unlike anything he’s played in a long time, rewarding players who like to tinker and experiment with bombastic action and intense boss fights. In a lot of ways, it’s a perfect Armored Core sequel. But there’s always room for improvement. For example, Armored Core VI doesn’t normally include CJ from Rockstar’s hit open-world game, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Let’s fix this glaring oversight.



Thanks to the fast work of FromSoftware modder and YouTuber Dropoff, Grove Street’s very own Carl Johnson is playable in Armored Core VI on PC. Though, uh…be warned that CJ flying around as a giant mech-like warrior was never intended by God and the end results are disturbing. Impressive and fast work, sure, but you might have some nightmares afterward.

Rockstar Games / FromSoftware / Dropoff

As mentioned, adding CJ to video games that don’t star CJ (which is most video games) has become a popular tradition in recent years. Thanks to modders, Rockstar’s famous gangster has appeared in Zelda, Elden Ring, and Resident Evil 2 remake, to name just a few. Someone even replaced the cat in Stray with CJ, which is somehow even more nightmarish to look at than CJ horrifically stretched out to pretend to be a mech.



Now for the bad news. At the moment, the CJ mod for Armored Core VI isn’t available to download anywhere, including Dropoff’s Nexus mods page. So while Dropoff (with the help of modder TKPG) was able to add CJ to FromSoftware’s latest game in less than 24 hours, you can only watch for now.

Hopefully, soon enough, you’ll be able to take to the skies and die 30 times to a giant tank robot as San Andreas star CJ.



