Resident Evil 9 Executive Producer Trolls Everyone And Actually Announces It

Resident Evil 9's executive producer, Jun Takeuchi, announced today at Summer Game Fest that he was not ready to announce anything about the next main entry in the series. Sorry. See you later! (Update: 7:00 EST PM: Actually, Capcom tricked us and announced Resident Evil 9: Requiem.)

The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases | The Week In Games CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Week In Games: The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases

The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases | The Week In Games CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Week In Games: The Best Resident Evil Goes VR And More New Releases

Never mind, folks. Capcom and Takeuchi played a fast one on us and released the trailer for Resident Evil 9 just minutes after telling everyone otherwise. The game is out on February 27, 2026, and is coming to PS5, Xbox, and PC.

Advertisement

Well, I guess he did say we’d get more info in “a blink of an eye.” Here’s the trailer:

Resident Evil 9 Requiem Reveal Trailer

In the surprise trailer, we see a woman who is working for the FBI and looking into some strange murders. Then some wild stuff happens, and suddenly we are transported to what appears to be the old Raccoon City police station, but it looks post-apocalyptic, almost. Not sure what’s going on here, but I’m excited for fans to dig in and find all the details.

Advertisement

And here’s how Capcom describes the game from its official website:

Resident Evil Requiem is the ninth title in the mainline Resident Evil series. Prepare to escape death in a heart-stopping experience that will chill you to your core. A new era of survival horror begins in 2026. Technological advancements combined with the development team’s depth of experience combine in a story with rich characters and gameplay that’s more immersive than ever before.

Advertisement

Original story continues below:

Fans expected a big Resident Evil 9 reveal during the event today as leakers continued to hint that it was going to happen. And yet, it didn’t happen. At one point, the actress who voices Lady D in Resident Evil Village appeared, but that was just to promote a Capcom sale on Steam. Then she appeared again, celebrating the birthday of the series and throwing to Takeuchi, who didn’t introduce a trailer, but instead asked fans to wait a bit longer.

Advertisement

“Thanks to all of you, Resident Evil is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary this coming March,” said Takeuchi. “Now, about the latest Resident Evil game you’ve all been waiting for, bear with us a little longer. Just a blink of an eye more, and it’ll be ready.”

Rumors have swirled about a new Resident Evil entry following the release of Resident Evil Village in 2021. Though Capcom did hint at Village officially being the eighth entry via its logo, which contained a stylized VIII, the game didn’t technically include an 8 in the title, leading some to believe it was a spin-off of Resident Evil 7. And with today’s lack of a name or anything else, we will still have to wait and see if Capcom counts Village as a full-fledged eighth entry in the franchise or if the next game will be named Resident Evil 8. It all seems needlessly confusing, but that’s to be expected with this series.

Advertisement

.

