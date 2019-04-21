Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: BeastGamingHD (YouTube)

CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas has become quite popular these days, thanks to a recent viral meme and now a new mod from BeastGamingHD and Marcos RC brings the internet’s favorite gangster into the world of Resident Evil 2. But he isn’t alone. Mr.X has been replaced with the one and only, Big Smoke, also from San Andreas.



The mod adds audio clips and character models ripped right out of the original San Andreas into RE2. So when Smoke hits CJ he asks “You okay, man?” in a sad and serious voice, which makes me laugh everytime I hear it.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: BeastGamingHD (YouTube)

I also love what happens when Big Smoke grabs CJ.



“It’s me, Big Smoke!”

This Big Smoke and CJ mod is just one more to add to the giant pile that is Resident Evil 2 mods. From broken faces to a nearly naked Mr.X, the modding community has really been pumping out wonderful content for RE2.

BeastGamingHD has also created more mods for Resident Evil 2, including a mod that adds Thanos and Thor into the game.