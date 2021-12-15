Elden Ring isn’t coming out until February 25 of next year, but that hasn’t stopped modders from adding some truly hilarious content to the game. Thanks in part to the newfound ease of jailbreaking the PS4, one modder was able to add Grand Theft Auto San Andreas’ iconic protag Carl “CJ” Johnson to the pr eviously time-limited Elden Ring network test demo.



The Elden Ring network test was a four-day affair that originally ran from November 12-15. That was supposed to be it, but players running custom firmware managed to mod the network test demo to run indefinitely. And some modders have gone above and beyond in the pursuit of content. A modder who goes by Dropoff was able to import the iconic San Andreas protagonist into FromSoftware’s high-fantasy universe (h/t AltChar).

Just watch him gallop around on horseback and backstab some jerks:

Aside from being able to walk around in this medieval world, CJ can also fight using the same animations as the Elden Ring player-character. So when CJ goes to town on some poor soldier, he’s going for the full kill animation. At the very end of the video you can also watch him fight skillfully from his horse.

At first, I was a little bit concerned about the fact that he’s not wearing any armor other than his trademark sleeveless shirt and jeans. But you know what? He seems to be doing pretty okay for himself. So far CJ doesn’t seem to have any enemies in the Lands Between aside from the ones he’s decided to preemptively pummel. Maybe he’s better off there than he ever was in the hostile streets of San Andreas.

The funniest part of this whole thing is the fact that someone played a Soulslike co-created by George R.R. Martin and decided that Grand Theft Auto was the perfect crossover. They aren’t wrong, it’s the mashup that probably none of us knew we wanted. By the time that the full game comes out next year, we may well see a bunch of other unlikely mashups for FromSoftware’s previously hard-to-play preview. The magic of console jailbreaks and modding.