It’s been one month since Anthem released, though it feels like a lot longer. So much has happened: a lot of it bad, but also some of it good. Despite all of the game’s issues, it has a small but solid foundation for BioWare to build on. There are also a lot of frustrating things still in the game, many of which, such the loot system, the player base has spent the last month discussion ad nauseum. Here’s what’s happened since release.



Anthem launches on February 15, sort of . The game’s release ends up being staggered. PC player who subscribe to Origin Premier are able to access the full game on the 15th, and Xbox One players with EA Access memberships are able to begin playing a 10 hour demo. Everyone else, including PS4 players, have to wait until February 22.

The game gets a small, server-side hotfix over the weekend of the 15th to make the game's widely criticized Tomb Challenges less grindy.

Players discover Anthem's version of the Destiny 1 loot cave on February 18. Masterworks, some of the game's rarest loot, drops from randomly generated treasure chests in freeplay when playing on higher difficulties. A map of the most efficient route to get them starts making the rounds, but BioWare patches it by the end of the day.

BioWare releases a day-one patch on February 20, two days ahead of schedule, to try to fix some of the game's biggest issues. These include long load times, games crashing, and players not getting loot from from enemies killed or treasures chests that are opened while they're incapacitated. While the patch does address these problems once it goes live, it also causes others, including worse frame rates and the temporary removal of the game's Stronghold quickplay feature.

The game's loot system gets a lot more generous after a February 22 hotfix, but the effects end up being temporary. Lead producer Ben Irving confirms that the loot buff, which lasted approximately 11 hours, was actually an unintended bug, and the drop rates for rare gear are ultimately rolled back in a hotfix.

Anthem ’s community director tells players that hostile replies have driven some of its developers away from commenting. “Things used to be a lot friendlier here for dev team members who normally don’t talk on social channels or forums,” Jesse Anderson writes on the game’s subreddit. He also tells the player base that BioWare is takes all the feedback seriously and is continuing to work on improving the game.

BioWare eventually makes some concessions on loot drop rates on March 15. An update increases rare drops for the game's hardest activities in order to make them more rewarding and gives players a reason to work toward them rather than just repeating easier missions over and over again. BioWare commits to a bigger overhaul of the game's loot system for some time in the future.

BioWare general manager Casey Hudson admits Anthem's launch was "rougher than expected" in a blog post on March 19. "We launched a game that so many of you tell us is really fun at its core, but we also had a degree of issues that did not reveal themselves until we were operating at the scale of millions of players," he writes. He tells players to the next stage of the game's content is when "things really get exciting."

The game's next set of changes get outlined on a March 20 livestream with the developers. Some of these include removing the loading screen to access the Forge, new icons on the map to highlight world events, and a new set of special treasure chests with unique equipment tied to particular missions.

And that’s where we are. Anthem’s launch has been anything but smooth. While bugs, crashes, and loading times have all been drastically improved, it still feels like there’s a lot missing. As a result, everyone is focused on the free content that will be added in the coming weeks and months. The biggest of these is currently scheduled to arrive in May in the form of a Cataclysm, a “world changing event” that will showcase a longer, more involved, and more challenging Raid-like mission.

