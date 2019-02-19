Screenshot: Kotaku (Anthem)

Anthem will get a patch on February 22 to fix a number of issues both big and small that players have had with the game since it entered early access on February 15 for PC and Xbox One players with paid EA subscriptions.



Chief among the changes will be improvements to some truly soul-crushing loading times as well as problems with players getting disconnected from the game at pivotal points and then needing to repeat their progress. Other changes include making the warning and countdown timers for not being in the right mission area “more lenient.” While it’s unclear exactly what that will mean in practice, the game currently requires you to be extremely close to the rest of your party during missions and, as other players have noted, it can get really annoying.

The update will also address some of the problems players have had with the game’s loot. Currently, there’s a bug that makes it so players don’t get loot from chests which are opened or bosses that are killed while they’re dead and waiting to be revived. It’s happened to me and I can tell you there are few things worse in Anthem than slogging through a tough mission only to not get all of the loot you were owed because you happened to die at the wrong time.

BioWare is also going to change how the final bit of loot from Stronghold missions is handled. Instead of hiding it on the post-mission overview screen, which can be tedious to get through, it will fall out of the final boss’s body when it’s killed, as nature intended.

This is being called a “day one” update, and while its true that most people won’t start playing Anthem until its retail launch this Friday, it’s also true that lots of people have already started playing the game thanks to EA’s ongoing commitment to staggered release dates. So far, this “early access” period for paid subscribers to EA Access and Origin Premier has also served as an additional mini-beta for the game, further diluting what it means for a game to get released. Some game sites have even already posted their reviews of Anthem. (We’re waiting a bit longer before we fully evaluate the game, though.)

BioWare already pushed out a small update over the weekend to try and address one of the game’s more tedious sequences. It requires checking off a number of arbitrary achievements in order to unlock secret tombs. Rather than only track those achievements once the mission for them opens up, the game will now track them starting when the player hits level three, making it more likely that they’ll have already met a number of the requirements by the time they get to that point in the story.

Here are the rest of the changes currently announced for the February 22 patch:



High level fixes

Improved loading times

Fixed many infinite loading screens

Fixed multiple challenges not tracking properly

A number of issues have been fixed that were causing players to disconnect or crash

Weapons and gear now have numbers present for modifiers

General Fixes and Improvements

Loot Reveal and Expedition Summary now correctly play during the end of expedition screen.

The gather party mechanic has been made more lenient in a number of situations

At the end of expedition screen players will no longer get stuck on “Recording Victories” or “Skipping All”.

Game no longer hangs in Javelin menu when unlocking the second, third or fourth javelin

During the mission “What Freelancers Do” dying after killing Junkmaw & freeing Arcanists leaves you unable to progress, this has been fixed

Challenges now unlock for players at the correct levels

Fixed some camera issues during cutscenes

Legendary Contracts can now be accepted from the Social Hub contract board

Some enemies have had their shield values decreased

Loot now properly drops for players who are downed

The texture quality on the NPC Prospero has been improved

Final boss of strongholds now drop loot instead of only being shown on the end of expedition screen

Fixed the time outs on echoes and relics to prevent griefing and to handle disconnections properly

Players can no longer fall through the floor during the 3rd trial in the Fortress of Dawn

Completing the tutorial expedition will now show the correct Ranger appearance

After disconnecting, rejoining an expedition will now place you back into a squad if you were in one previously

Corrected an issue where players could not interact with each other in the launch bay in certain circumstances

Corrected an issue during the Mission “Bad Deal” where outlaws won’t spawn, blocking progress

The start of expedition screen has been improved

Addressed a variety of situations where killing enemies does not properly progress world events

Opening a chest now increments Tomb of the Legionnaire progress for all squad members present

Scar snipers can no longer shoot through Storm Shield

Corrected an issue where players would get stuck on the end of expedition screen in some situations

Players will no longer get disconnected if joining the “Finding Old Friends” mission while the cinematic is playing

Addressed a number of situations where players can get stuck on the environment in the launch bay

Increased the damage of the electric status effect

Corrected an issue where the Shield of Dawn could be crafted with less materials then intended in some situations

The Platinum Mission feat now grants completion as intended

Status effects can more reliably be applied to Titans

Strongholds

Fixed an issue that would cause a Stronghold server crash after defeating the last boss

Temple of Scar - Players can no longer get stuck in the mined tunnel in the explosives room

Temple of Scar - Players can no longer be blocked from entering the explosives room due to fog wall

Fixed Tyrant Mine so people that join the stronghold in-progress do not end up locked away from their team

Adjusted lighting in Tyrant Mine underwater section to make it easier to navigate to the exit

The Swarm Tyrant will no longer get stuck in the side cave entrances in some situations

Corrected an issue where players would spawn into different areas of the Tyrant Mine in certain situations

Gear and Weapons

After having 1st pilot unlock suit after tutorials, creating a new pilot and going to forge no longer causes load screen hang

Ice damage bonuses are now correctly applied on ice gear

Suit-wide bonuses from inscription are now functioning properly

Players can no longer salvage equipped items

Javelin specific gear and/or weapons are no longer able to be used on javelins they aren’t intended for

Corrected an issue where in some circumstances Masterwork Components do not have any inscriptions

The Endless Siege Masterwork Autocannon no longer displays a damage increase of 0% in its tooltip

Javelins

The Colossus javelin is now able to activate its shield more quickly after using an ability or firing a weapon

The Storm javelin now reacts to getting hit when its shields are up

Fixed an exploit that allowed the Storm’s ultimate attack to be used more times than intended

The Colossus javelin can now shield and revive at the same time

Interceptor Combo Aura has been increased in power and now has a damage over time component

Crafting

Non-Masterwork materials purchased from the crafting store now show as their proper rarity instead of incorrectly showing as Masterwork

Controls

Additional Mouse and Keyboard control improvements have been made

UI