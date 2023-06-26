What To Expect At Anime Expo 2023

If, like me, you’re making your way toward Anime Expo, the self-proclaimed “largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America” this coming weekend (yes, the Otaku of Kotaku will be there!), you may be feeling overwhelmed. But fear not! If you have no earthly idea what must-see events the great congregation of weebs has in store for you or how to make the most of your precious time during the expo, here’s a helpful guide to all the biggest panels at the four-day convention.

Anime Expo, which takes place from July 1 to July 4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, revealed a cavalcade of anime trailers and info on highly anticipated series like Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100, and Trigun Stampede during last year’s event. This year’s convention is looking to maintain that energy with many must-see events as well. While the offerings at this year’s expo include listening to live music from DJ Diesel (that’s Shaq btw), samurai sword training, and discussing the LGBTQ+ themes in Sailor Moon, this list will only cover where and when big-name anime studios will host panels and chat with visitors.



It should also be noted that, while last year’s expo ultimately did require proof of covid vaccination or a negative test result, this year those requirements have been dropped, according to the event’s health and safety guidelines.Anime Expo, however, “strongly recommended” attendees get vaccinations and/or booster shots before attending and wear face masks while inside the Los Angeles Convention Center. Without further ado, here’s your definitive itinerary guide to the biggest panels at Anime Expo.



July 1

Welcoming Ceremony

Where: Main Events

When: 10:30-11:20 a.m.

Bungo Stray Dogs Panel

What’s Happening: Bungo Stray Dogs creator Kafka Asagiri talks about how he went about crafting the popular mystery manga series.

Where: JW-Platinum

When: 11 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead World Premiere

What’s Happening: The world premiere of the anime adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, which premieres on Hulu and Netflix on July 9.

Where: Petree Hall

When: 12:30-1:50 p.m.

Bandai Namco Panel

What’s Happening: Bandai Namco Filmworks, known for making anime like Mobile Suit Gundam and Cowboy Bebop, reveals news on its upcoming anime shows “and more.”

Where: Panel Room 408 AB

When: 2-2:50 pm

Netflix J-Content Presentation

What’s Happening: Netflix provides new info on anime like Pluto, Pokémon Concierge, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, and the final season of Beastars featuring producers of those respective shows during its “From Japan to the World” presentation.

Where: Main Events

When: 3:15-4:05 p.m.

Toho Panel

What’s Happening: Toho hosts a lineup of panels featuring industry professionals from anime series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, and My Hero Academia.

Where: Petree Hall

When: 2:30-3:50 p.m.

Studio Trigger Panel

What’s Happening: Studio Trigger is presenting the world premiere of the first episode of its upcoming series Delicious in Dungeon and a first look at a new anime from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director, Hiroyuki Imashi.

Where: Main Events

When: 1:45-2:35 p.m.

Mappa Panel

What’s Happening: Mappa CEO Manabu Otsuka and producer Makoto Kimura will discuss behind-the-scenes info on its upcoming anime shows.

Where: JW Marriott Ballroom

When: 3-3:50 p.m.

The Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Panel

What’s Happening: Studio Kafka will be hosting live drawing, cosplay, and behind-the-scenes discussion events as well as the premiere of Ancient Magus Bride season 2’s first episode.

Where: Panel Room 408 AB

When: 3:30-4:50 p.m.

Spy x Family Panel

What’s Happening: Crunchyroll is hosting a panel with voice actor Takuya Eguchi, who plays Loid Forger in Spy x Family’s Japanese cast.

Where: LA Convention Center Main Events Hall

When: 5-5:50 p.m.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Panel

What’s Happening: Voice actors Chiaki Kobayashi and Alek Le, the Japanese and English voices of protagonist Mash, respectively, discuss the first season of the anime.

Where: Petree Hall

When: 8-9:20 p.m.

July 2

Fuji TV Panel

What’s Happening: World premiere of NieR: Automata creator Yoko Taro’s new anime KamiErabi GOD.app by Studio Bones.

Where: 403 AB

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Mappa x Crunchyroll Panel

What’s Happening: Mappa discusses and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at popular anime titles like Jujutsu Kaisen.

Where: JW-Platinum

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Dark Horse Manga Panel

What’s Happening: Dark Horse reveals new releases and answers questions about manga series like Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Mob Psycho 100, and Berserk.

Where: 408 AB

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Production I.G x Wit Panel

What’s Happening: Production I.G and Wit present information about shows like the highly anticipated anime adaptation of horror creator Junji Ito’s Uzumaki.

Where: Main Events

When: 12-12:50 p.m.

Warner Bros. Japan Anime Panel

What’s Happening: Warner Bros. hosts panels for the new seasons of Record of Ragnarok and Bastard!!!- Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy.

Where: 408 AB

When: 1-2:20 p.m.

Undead Unlock Panel

What’s Happening: TMS Entertainment gives fans a first look at the anime adaptation of Undead Unlock featuring the Japanese voice actors for Shen and Fuuko Izumo.

Where: Main Events

When: 1:30-2:20 p.m.

Studio Bones 25th Anniversary Panel

What’s Happening: Studio Bones president Masahiko Minami and Cowboy Bebop character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto reveal new info on their upcoming cyberpunk anime, Metallic Rouge, as well as discuss some of their earlier work.

Where: JW-Platinum

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Yoshitaka Amano Panel

What’s Happening: A panel with legendary Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, featuring a live drawing, a discussion of his work, and the announcement of an upcoming anime project

Where: Petree Hall

When: 2:40-3:30 p.m.

Jujutsu Kaisen Panel

What’s Happening: Crunchyroll hosts a panel discussing behind-the-scenes info on the previous and upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen with the team behind the show.

Where: Main Events

When: 3-3:50 p.m.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Panel

What’s Happening: Aniplex producer Yuma Takahashi and the Japanese voice actors for Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado and Muichiro Tokito discuss the anime’s latest season, the Swordsmith Village Arc.

Where: Main Events

When: 4:30-5:50 p.m.

VIZ Official Industry Panel

What’s Happening: Masakazu Morita, the Japanese voice actor for Bleach’s Ichigo Kurosaki, joins Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead artist Kotaro Takata to discuss the upcoming seasons of their shows.

Where: 408 AB

When: 4:30-5:20 p.m.

SEGA Presents: Dragons of Japan

What’s Happening: RGG Studio hosts an hour-long panel about the upcoming Like a Dragon game featuring producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto, and the English and Japanese voice actors for Kiryu Kazuma.

Where: Petree Hall

When: 5:30-6:20 p.m.

July 3

Persona 5 Tactica Panel

What’s Happening: Atlus West and Persona 5 Tactica voice actors give fans a closer look at the upcoming turn-based spin-off.

Where: Petree Hall

When: 10-10:50 a.m.

Warner Bros. Japan x Wit Studio Panel

What’s Happening: Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio reveal a “mysterious brand-new anime project” that it promises will blow fans’ minds. It’s apparently an isekai show.

Where: JW-Platinum

When: 10-10:50 a.m.

Aniplex of America x A-1 Pictures Panel

What’s Happening: Aniplex of America and A-1 Pictures reveal their lineup of anime for 2023 and some behind-the-scenes production info.

Where: Petree Hall

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:50 p.m.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Panel

What’s Happening: Viz Media celebrates the release of the second part of Bleach’s final season with Masakazu Morita, the Japanese voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki.



Where: Petree Hall

When: 1:30-2:50 p.m.

Crunchyroll Industry Panel

What’s Happening: Crunchyroll announces new info about new and upcoming anime to the streamer.

Where: Petree Hall

When: 3:30-4:50 p.m.

Hi-Fi Rush Panel

What’s Happening: Hi-Fi Rush game director John Johanas and voice actors discuss developing Tango Gameworks’ rhythm action game.

Where: 403 AB

When: 3:30-4:20 p.m.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Panel

What’s Happening: Aniplex Producer Masami Niwa and Yamada voice actor Koki Uchiyama talk about the rom-com gaming anime’s first season.

Where: JW-Platinum

When: 4:30-6 p.m.

Persona 3 Reload Panel

What’s Happening: Atlus West gives players a behind-the-scenes peek at the remake of its beloved RPG series.

Where: Petree Hall

When: 7-7:50 p.m.

Shin Megami Tensei 35th Anniversary

What’s Happening: Atlus looks back on the past games and gives players a “glimpse into the future” of its RPG series.

Where: 411

When: 7-8:20 p.m.

July 4

Undead Unlock Auditions

What’s Happening: TMS Entertainment and Bang Zoom! Studios host open auditions for visitors to land a role in its upcoming anime, Undead Unlock.

Where: Main Events

When:10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Panel

What’s Happening: Crunchyroll hosts a panel for the rom-com spin-off of Horimiya featuring the anime’s director and Izumi Miyamura voice actor Kouki Uchiyama and a sneak peek at the first episode.

Where: 408 AB

When: 10:30 a.m.-11:20 a.m.

Closing Ceremony

Where: Main Events

When: 4-5 p.m.

Kotaku is covering everything at Anime Expo 2023, including big announcements at panels and exclusive one-on-one interviews with the industry’s biggest creators. Whether you’re a seasoned anime fan or a newbie, you can keep up with all things Anime Expo 2023 here.



