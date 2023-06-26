What To Expect At Anime Expo 2023

If, like me, you’re making your way toward Anime Expo, the self-proclaimed “largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America” this coming weekend (yes, the Otaku of Kotaku will be there!), you may be feeling overwhelmed. But fear not! If you have no earthly idea what must-see events the great congregation of weebs has in store for you or how to make the most of your precious time during the expo, here’s a helpful guide to all the biggest panels at the four-day convention.
Anime Expo, which takes place from July 1 to July 4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, revealed a cavalcade of anime trailers and info on highly anticipated series like Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100, and Trigun Stampede during last year’s event. This year’s convention is looking to maintain that energy with many must-see events as well. While the offerings at this year’s expo include listening to live music from DJ Diesel (that’s Shaq btw), samurai sword training, and discussing the LGBTQ+ themes in Sailor Moon, this list will only cover where and when big-name anime studios will host panels and chat with visitors.
It should also be noted that, while last year’s expo ultimately did require proof of covid vaccination or a negative test result, this year those requirements have been dropped, according to the event’s health and safety guidelines.Anime Expo, however, “strongly recommended” attendees get vaccinations and/or booster shots before attending and wear face masks while inside the Los Angeles Convention Center. Without further ado, here’s your definitive itinerary guide to the biggest panels at Anime Expo.
July 1
Welcoming Ceremony
Where: Main Events
When: 10:30-11:20 a.m.
Bungo Stray Dogs Panel
What’s Happening: Bungo Stray Dogs creator Kafka Asagiri talks about how he went about crafting the popular mystery manga series.
Where: JW-Platinum
When: 11 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead World Premiere
What’s Happening: The world premiere of the anime adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, which premieres on Hulu and Netflix on July 9.
Where: Petree Hall
When: 12:30-1:50 p.m.
Bandai Namco Panel
What’s Happening: Bandai Namco Filmworks, known for making anime like Mobile Suit Gundam and Cowboy Bebop, reveals news on its upcoming anime shows “and more.”
Where: Panel Room 408 AB
When: 2-2:50 pm
Netflix J-Content Presentation
What’s Happening: Netflix provides new info on anime like Pluto, Pokémon Concierge, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, and the final season of Beastars featuring producers of those respective shows during its “From Japan to the World” presentation.
Where: Main Events
When: 3:15-4:05 p.m.
Toho Panel
What’s Happening: Toho hosts a lineup of panels featuring industry professionals from anime series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, and My Hero Academia.
Where: Petree Hall
When: 2:30-3:50 p.m.
Studio Trigger Panel
What’s Happening: Studio Trigger is presenting the world premiere of the first episode of its upcoming series Delicious in Dungeon and a first look at a new anime from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director, Hiroyuki Imashi.
Where: Main Events
When: 1:45-2:35 p.m.
Mappa Panel
What’s Happening: Mappa CEO Manabu Otsuka and producer Makoto Kimura will discuss behind-the-scenes info on its upcoming anime shows.
Where: JW Marriott Ballroom
When: 3-3:50 p.m.
The Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Panel
What’s Happening: Studio Kafka will be hosting live drawing, cosplay, and behind-the-scenes discussion events as well as the premiere of Ancient Magus Bride season 2’s first episode.
Where: Panel Room 408 AB
When: 3:30-4:50 p.m.
Spy x Family Panel
What’s Happening: Crunchyroll is hosting a panel with voice actor Takuya Eguchi, who plays Loid Forger in Spy x Family’s Japanese cast.
Where: LA Convention Center Main Events Hall
When: 5-5:50 p.m.
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Panel
What’s Happening: Voice actors Chiaki Kobayashi and Alek Le, the Japanese and English voices of protagonist Mash, respectively, discuss the first season of the anime.
Where: Petree Hall
When: 8-9:20 p.m.
Premieres
- The Eminence in Shadow S2 premiere Where: Main Event Stage When: 12:15-1:05 p.m.
- Helck anime world premiere Where: JW Platinum When: 1:30 -2:20 p.m.
- Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero premiere Where: 403 When: 5:30 p.m.
- Malevolent Spirits: Monogatari cour 2 Where: LA Convention Room 403 When: 7 p.m.
- Masamune-kun’s Revenge R premiere Where: 403 When: 7 p.m.
- Sweet Reincarnation premiere Where: 403 When: 7 p.m.
July 2
Fuji TV Panel
What’s Happening: World premiere of NieR: Automata creator Yoko Taro’s new anime KamiErabi GOD.app by Studio Bones.
Where: 403 AB
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Mappa x Crunchyroll Panel
What’s Happening: Mappa discusses and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at popular anime titles like Jujutsu Kaisen.
Where: JW-Platinum
When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Dark Horse Manga Panel
What’s Happening: Dark Horse reveals new releases and answers questions about manga series like Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Mob Psycho 100, and Berserk.
Where: 408 AB
When: 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
Production I.G x Wit Panel
What’s Happening: Production I.G and Wit present information about shows like the highly anticipated anime adaptation of horror creator Junji Ito’s Uzumaki.
Where: Main Events
When: 12-12:50 p.m.
Warner Bros. Japan Anime Panel
What’s Happening: Warner Bros. hosts panels for the new seasons of Record of Ragnarok and Bastard!!!- Heavy Metal Dark Fantasy.
Where: 408 AB
When: 1-2:20 p.m.
Undead Unlock Panel
What’s Happening: TMS Entertainment gives fans a first look at the anime adaptation of Undead Unlock featuring the Japanese voice actors for Shen and Fuuko Izumo.
Where: Main Events
When: 1:30-2:20 p.m.
Studio Bones 25th Anniversary Panel
What’s Happening: Studio Bones president Masahiko Minami and Cowboy Bebop character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto reveal new info on their upcoming cyberpunk anime, Metallic Rouge, as well as discuss some of their earlier work.
Where: JW-Platinum
When: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Yoshitaka Amano Panel
What’s Happening: A panel with legendary Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, featuring a live drawing, a discussion of his work, and the announcement of an upcoming anime project
Where: Petree Hall
When: 2:40-3:30 p.m.
Jujutsu Kaisen Panel
What’s Happening: Crunchyroll hosts a panel discussing behind-the-scenes info on the previous and upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen with the team behind the show.
Where: Main Events
When: 3-3:50 p.m.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Panel
What’s Happening: Aniplex producer Yuma Takahashi and the Japanese voice actors for Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado and Muichiro Tokito discuss the anime’s latest season, the Swordsmith Village Arc.
Where: Main Events
When: 4:30-5:50 p.m.
VIZ Official Industry Panel
What’s Happening: Masakazu Morita, the Japanese voice actor for Bleach’s Ichigo Kurosaki, joins Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead artist Kotaro Takata to discuss the upcoming seasons of their shows.
Where: 408 AB
When: 4:30-5:20 p.m.
SEGA Presents: Dragons of Japan
What’s Happening: RGG Studio hosts an hour-long panel about the upcoming Like a Dragon game featuring producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto, and the English and Japanese voice actors for Kiryu Kazuma.
Where: Petree Hall
When: 5:30-6:20 p.m.
Premieres
- Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage movie premiere Where: 403 AB When: 4:30-5:50 p.m.
- Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 premiere Where: JW-Platinum When: 4-5 p.m.
- Link Click season 2 premiere Where: JW-Platinum When: 7-8 p.m.
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 premiere Where: JW-Platinum When: 5:30-6:30
- One Piece 1,000 episode English dub premiere Where: Grammy Museum Terrace When: 6-10 p.m.
July 3
Persona 5 Tactica Panel
What’s Happening: Atlus West and Persona 5 Tactica voice actors give fans a closer look at the upcoming turn-based spin-off.
Where: Petree Hall
When: 10-10:50 a.m.
Warner Bros. Japan x Wit Studio Panel
What’s Happening: Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio reveal a “mysterious brand-new anime project” that it promises will blow fans’ minds. It’s apparently an isekai show.
Where: JW-Platinum
When: 10-10:50 a.m.
Aniplex of America x A-1 Pictures Panel
What’s Happening: Aniplex of America and A-1 Pictures reveal their lineup of anime for 2023 and some behind-the-scenes production info.
Where: Petree Hall
When: 11:30 a.m.-12:50 p.m.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Panel
What’s Happening: Viz Media celebrates the release of the second part of Bleach’s final season with Masakazu Morita, the Japanese voice actor for Ichigo Kurosaki.
Where: Petree Hall
When: 1:30-2:50 p.m.
Crunchyroll Industry Panel
What’s Happening: Crunchyroll announces new info about new and upcoming anime to the streamer.
Where: Petree Hall
When: 3:30-4:50 p.m.
Hi-Fi Rush Panel
What’s Happening: Hi-Fi Rush game director John Johanas and voice actors discuss developing Tango Gameworks’ rhythm action game.
Where: 403 AB
When: 3:30-4:20 p.m.
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Panel
What’s Happening: Aniplex Producer Masami Niwa and Yamada voice actor Koki Uchiyama talk about the rom-com gaming anime’s first season.
Where: JW-Platinum
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Persona 3 Reload Panel
What’s Happening: Atlus West gives players a behind-the-scenes peek at the remake of its beloved RPG series.
Where: Petree Hall
When: 7-7:50 p.m.
Shin Megami Tensei 35th Anniversary
What’s Happening: Atlus looks back on the past games and gives players a “glimpse into the future” of its RPG series.
Where: 411
When: 7-8:20 p.m.
Premieres
- Rurouni Kenshin premiere Where: Main Events When: 10-11:20 am
- The First Slam Dunk movie premiere Where: Main Events When: 12-2:20 p.m.
- Undead Murder Farce premiere Where: 403 AB When: 5-5:50 p.m.
- Gridman Universe PremiereWhere: JW-Diamond When: 6-7:50 p.m.
- Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out movie premiere Where: JW-Platinum When: 6:30-8 p.m.
- Dark Gathering premiere Where: 403 AB When: 8:30-9:20 p.m.
- The Rising of Shield Hero season 3 premiere Where: JW-Diamond When: 12 p.m.
July 4
Undead Unlock Auditions
What’s Happening: TMS Entertainment and Bang Zoom! Studios host open auditions for visitors to land a role in its upcoming anime, Undead Unlock.
Where: Main Events
When:10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Panel
What’s Happening: Crunchyroll hosts a panel for the rom-com spin-off of Horimiya featuring the anime’s director and Izumi Miyamura voice actor Kouki Uchiyama and a sneak peek at the first episode.
Where: 408 AB
When: 10:30 a.m.-11:20 a.m.
Closing Ceremony
Where: Main Events
When: 4-5 p.m.
Premieres
- The Eminence in Shadow season 2 English dub Where: Petree Hall When: 11-11:50 a.m.
- Free! - The Final Stroke Part 2 Where: 403 AB When: 11 a.m.-12:50 p.m.
- Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 Where: 403 When: 1:45 p.m.
- I’m in Love with the Villainess Where: 403 When: 1:45 p.m.
Kotaku is covering everything at Anime Expo 2023, including big announcements at panels and exclusive one-on-one interviews with the industry’s biggest creators. Whether you’re a seasoned anime fan or a newbie, you can keep up with all things Anime Expo 2023 here.