Persona 5 also has more inspiration left to give, apparently, even after already spawning the 2018 rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, the enhanced re-release Persona 5 Royal in 2019, action role-playing game Persona 5 Strikers in 2020, and upcoming mobile spin-off Persona 5X: Phantom of the Night. Good for Persona 5.

Persona 5 Tactica seamlessly adapts the already turn-based role-playing game to a turn-based tactics game. The trailer promises all the chibi crime-fighting you could ever want and more dungeons. That game is set to release on November 17.

Both will be available on PC and Xbox, and they’ll make it to the latter’s subscription service Game Pass on day one.

         

 