Your Summer 2023 Anime Guide: What To Watch And Where It's Streaming

Mappa’s Jujutsu Kaisen returns with its hotly anticipated second season

Isaiah Colbert
A modified Jujutsu Kaisen screenshot shows its characters kneeling on a sandy beach.
Image: Mappa / Kotaku / the_burtons (Getty Images)

Congratulations, you survived watching (and/or backlogging) last season’s whopping 50 new anime shows. Your reward: a helpful guide to yet another wave of new and returning anime shows and movies coming to your favorite 2D streaming service.

Read More: Vinland Saga Second Season’s Lack Of Action Is A Good Thing

Although this season isn’t quite as jam-packed with as many heavy-hitter series—last season was a weekly blitz of must-watch shows like Vinland Saga, Hell’s Paradise, and Demon Slayer—there’s a high probability you’ll find at least a handful of shows worth giving a try.

(If you’re still working through last season, I highly recommend checking out Oshi no Ko, Heavenly Delusion, and Skip and Loafer. Those were my favs outside of the usual helpings of shonen shows!)

Without further ado, here’s your white-hot summer 2023 anime guide.

Am I Actually the Strongest?

Am I Actually the Strongest?

Crunchyroll Collection

Studio: Staple Entertainment

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A shut-in is reincarnated into a fantasy world with overwhelming magical powers.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout the Animation

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout the Animation

Aniplex

Studio: Lidenfilms

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A hyperactive farmer’s daughter named Ryza goes on adventures with her friends and becomes an alchemist.

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds

Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds

Crunchyroll Collection

Studio: Studio Blanc.

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An orphan named Yukito Yanagi meets a mysterious man who invites him to a fantastical land on the brink of extinction.

Baki Hanma Season 2

Baki Hanma Season 2

Netflix Anime

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Genre: Action

Premiere Date:

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Netflix’s Baki Hanma anime returns with a new season of muscle-bound fighters competing for the chance to become the greatest martial artist in the world.

Bastard‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2

Bastard‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2

Netflix Anime

Studio: Lidenfilms

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Ecchi

Premiere Date: July 31

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: After its explosive season finale, Yoko Tia Noto hopes to reunite with the all-powerful wizard Dark Schneider who is rumored to have reincarnated.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation

IGN Movie Trailers / Pierrot

Studio: Pierrot

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Disney+, Hulu

What It’s About in One Sentence: Here is part two of the anime adaptation of Bleach’s final manga arc.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5

Crunchyroll Collection

Studio: Bone

Genre: Action, Mystery, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A murder investigation quickly turns into a trap that threatens to destroy the supernatural detectives, known as the Armed Detective Agency, from the inside.

Classroom for Heroes

Classroom for Heroes

AniLand Tv / Actas

Studio: Actas

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Ecchi

Premiere Date: July 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy named Blade enters an academy where students train to become superheroes.

Dark Gathering

Dark Gathering

OLM

Studio: OLM

Genre: Horror, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 10

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A former shut-in named Keitaro reintegrates into society as a tutor to a child who’s a psychic medium.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2

Studio 3Hz

Studio: Studio 3Hz

Genre: Comedy Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 13

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An all-powerful devil and his underlings get reverse isekai’d into the world of humans and must now take on grueling service jobs to make ends meet.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist

Studio Gokumi

Studio: Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two high school kids misinterpret the growing distance between each other as evidence that they don’t have feelings for each other.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2

NBCUniversal Anime / J.C. Staff

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Comedy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 9

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A cursed boy with the ability to kill anything he touches develops feelings for his maid who doesn’t mind getting dangerously close to flirt with him.

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn-

A-1 Pictures

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: TBD

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of mages and their heroic counterparts enter a tournament (that might be fake) for the chance to win the holy grail and have their wishes granted.

The Gene of AI

The Gene of AI

Madhouse

Studio: Madhouse

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A doctor named Hikaru treats an array of robotic patients and has thoughtful conversations about love, war, and everything in between.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

GoHands

Studio: GoHands

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A middle schooler falls for a girl named Mei who often forgets to wear her thick-ass glasses so she can see (hopefully him) during class.

The Great Cleric

The Great Cleric

Crunchyroll Collection / Cloud Hearts

Studio: Yokohama Animation Laboratory, Cloud Hearts

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: TBD

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After being shot to death the day before his big promotion, a salaryman named Luciel is reincarnated into a fantasy world as a healer.

Helck

Helck

Satelight

Studio: Satelight

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 12

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A hero named Helck enters a dark tournament to become the next demon king.

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Crunchyroll Collection / CloverWorks

Studio: CloverWorks

Genre: Romance

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: This new Horimiya anime series features stories from the manga that weren’t adapted in the original anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Toho Animation / Mappa

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Action, Supernatural

Premiere Date: TBD

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen shows what life used to be like when Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were friends.

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero

Kadokawa / Silver Link

Studio: Silver Link, Blade

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A demon lord awakens from deep sleep to discover he’s a super-tiny girl and his foe has become a lazy bum living in a dirty apartment.

Liar, Liar

Liar, Liar

Geek Toys

Studio: Geek Toys

Genre: Ecchi

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Students compete in a series of mind games to earn enough points to become the top scholar at the academy.

Link Click Season 2

Link Click Season 2

Studio LAN

Studio: Studio LAN

Genre: Drama, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 14

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A supernatural anime about a team of sci-fi private investigators who solve mysteries thanks to their ability to enter photos and see into the past.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Cour 2

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Cour 2

Crunchyroll Collection / Bandai Namco Pictures

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Genre: Action, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy named Kunato is sent to live with a fellow spirit medium named Nagatsuki so he can learn to get over his festering animosity toward phantoms.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R

Crunchyroll Collection / Silver Link

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A formerly plump dude named Masamune slims down and attempts to get the girl who once rejected him to fall in love with him just so he can reject her back.

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today

The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today

GoHands

Studio: GoHands

Genre: Comedy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl named Saku takes in a giant black stray cat named Yukichi who’s a pretty great roommate.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II

Crunchyroll Collection / Silver Link

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: TBD

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: It’s basically in the subtitle: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants.

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior

OLM

Studio: OLM, Team Yoshioka

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 2

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student reincarnates into an otome game villain named Pride Royal Ivy and tries to live to see another day.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Crunchyroll Collection / Studio Bind

Studio: Studio Bind

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Ecchi

Premiere Date: July 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An isekai about a 34-year-old man’s second chance at life as a kid named Rudeus as he navigates the brutal and beautiful fantasy world with his newfound magic powers.

My Tiny Senpai

My Tiny Senpai

Crunchyroll Collection / Project No.9

Studio: Project No.9

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker named Shinozaki catches feelings for his supportive (and diminutive) co-worker Katase.

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1

Crunchyroll Collection / Maho Film

Studio: Maho Film

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A man named Sato finds himself in a magical world where, despite having the worst stats, he discovers he has an infinite drop exploit.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon

Studio Gokumi

Studio: AXsiZ, Studio Gokumi

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A dude named Hakkon is unfortunately reincarnated into a fantasy world as a sentient vending machine that can’t move by his own volition or say anything outside of programmed voice lines.

Record of Ragnarok II

Record of Ragnarok II

Netflix / Graphinica / Yumeta Company

Studio: Graphinica, Yumeta Company

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 12

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A fantasy anime in which Earth’s mightiest warriors battle gods for the fate of the human race.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades

Reign of the Seven Spellblades

Crunchyroll Collection / J.C. Staff

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of young magicians attending their first year at Kimberly Magic Academy bond while trying avoid becoming more casualties at the prestigious wizard school.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Crunchyroll Collection / TMS Entertainment

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After a comedy of errors, a rental girlfriend named Chizuru winds up having to pretend to be a real couple with a Scott Pilgrim-esque loser named Kazuya. 

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence

Crunchyroll Collection / Doga Kobo

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A lazy churchgoer named Cecilia falls in love with her town’s pastor.

Spy Classroom Season 2

Spy Classroom Season 2

feel / Kadokawa

Studio: feel

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Mystery

Premiere Date: TBD

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: Lily, a white-haired girl who barely passed her written exams, enrolls in a prestigious all-girls school that trains its students to become lethal spies.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2

J.C. Staff / Kadokawa

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl named Anne befriends and falls in love with her fairy bodyguard while they travel across a fantasy world where fairies are treated like slaves.

Sweet Reincarnation

Sweet Reincarnation

Crunchyroll Collection / SynergySP

Studio: SynergySP

Genre: Cooking, Fantasy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A chef literally named Pastry Mill Morteln continues his dream to put smiles on people’s faces after getting reincarnated into a new world.

TenPuru

TenPuru

Crunchyroll Collection / Gekkou

Studio: Gekkou

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Ecchi

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A man named Akemitsu joins a temple so he can live a life without impure desires, only to discover the temple is filled with beautiful ladies.

Undead Murder Farce

Undead Murder Farce

Crunchyroll Collection / Lapin Track

Studio: Lapin Track

Genre: Mystery, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A detective troupe consisting of a beautiful dullahan named Aya, a half-demon named Tsugaru, and a maid named Shizuku wander the supernatural world solving mysteries.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

VIZ Media / Bug Films

Studio: Bug Films

Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror

Premiere Date: July 9

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A former “wage slave” named Akira finds a new lease on life in a world in the throes of a zombie apocalypse. 

