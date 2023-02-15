The Top 30 Best Anime Of The Decade, Ranked

27. My Hero Academia



Crunchyroll / Bones

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Studio: Bones

Where To Watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu

Why It Rocks: When the wave of the “big three” started to die down, My Hero Academia made a big splash in the shonen genre. MHA is as much a celebration of superhero pop culture as it is a critique of it. At the center of it all is its hero, Izuku Midoriya, a boy who inherits the powers of the world’s greatest hero, All Might. The show makes true on its promise made at the start of the series by showing the audience how Midoriya became the world’s strongest hero.

Each season, barring some of the middle ones where it’s just a back-to-back tournament arcs, Midoriya proves himself by overcoming insurmountable odds against villains who challenge his and the audience’s worldviews about what it means to be a hero.

