How To Snag Assassin's Creed Shadows' Legendary Weapons And More Of The Week's Top Tips

This week, we’re here to point you toward Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ legendary weapons. We’ll also help you find a Split Fiction side story that’s off the beaten path, get ready for Diablo IV’s next season, and score a sweet ring in Avowed. All this and more awaits in the pages ahead.
I used to be the sentimental type in video games. For instance, if a certain character offered you a weapon—a keepsake—I would hang on to that weapon for as long as possible. Something like Naoe’s starting katana would be the kind of thing that I’d stubbornly hold onto for far too long. - Brandon Morgan Read More
While you and a partner are exploring the worlds created by Split Fiction’s protagonists, you may come across a special rift which will lead you to a “Side Story”—the game’s version of side quests or bonus levels. - Simon Estey Read More
Every new season of Diablo IV is a bit of a spectacle. Alongside a handful of quality-of-life improvements, gameplay mechanics, additional armor and weapon sets, cosmetics, and occasionally, we’ll also receive new abilities and powers that enhance our favorite classes tenfold. In each upcoming season, new powers embolden us to launch headfirst into all-new enemies; but before we can reach that point, there’s time to prepare. - Brandon Morgan Read More
As an RPG with tons of lore and world-building, you should expect to find plenty of unique weapons, items, and armor sets that buff your abilities tenfold in Avowed. One such unique is Delver’s Caution, a powerful ring that grants additional Dexterity and increases your movement capabilities, making you a parkour master. - Brandon Morgan Read More
If you’re a diehard fan of the soulslike genre, you likely want each game you dive into to be lengthy and filled with things to keep you busy. Luckily, The First Berserker: Khazan provides exactly that—a long and challenging campaign, significant amounts of gear grinding and tinkering, and tons of optional levels and bosses to tackle. - Billy Givens Read More
Monster Hunter Wilds offers up a lot of diverse weapon types to choose from, including the simple Great Sword, the transforming Charge Blade, and a giant music-based weapon known as the Hunting Horn. Two weapons that aren’t quite as distinct from each other are the similarly named Heavy Bowgun and Light Bowgun. What are their differences? And which one best suits your playstyle? Let’s break it all down. - Samuel Moreno Read More
PowerWash Simulator can provide endless hours of relaxation, especially if you’re prone to enjoy watching things go from dirty to clean. While you’ll spend your time spraying dirt and grime away without many extra things to consider, some stages have special one-off objectives you can do to earn trophies or achievements, such as the “Spongebob SquarePants Special Pack” job known as the Mermalair. - Billy Givens Read More
I like choosing the strangest weapons in almost every game I play. I can’t help it. And much to my enjoyment, Monster Hunter Wilds gives me some good options. Although the Charge Blade earns some major cool points for its transforming gimmick, there is nothing quite like fighting alongside a bug with the Insect Glaive. This weapon requires resource management and excellent knowledge of the beasts you’re fighting. While it is a complicated tool to use, learning how to use the Insect Glaive is a worthy endeavor if you’re looking for a unique experience, or if you share my love of strange weaponry. - Samuel Moreno Read More
Cloak & Dagger are one of the most commonly picked Strategist characters in the entire game, and for good reason: They are incredibly powerful. While each of their abilities are somewhat limited, you’ll maintain control of two characters with completely different roles, so balancing them will be key to excelling. - Brian Barnett Read More
The first of Zoe’s worlds in Split Fiction will task you and a partner with saving her fantasy land from the evil Ice King. The guide will tell you exactly how to take down this fearsome (and occasionally cute) monster. - Simon Estey Read More