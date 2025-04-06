How To Snag Assassin's Creed Shadows' Legendary Weapons And More Of The Week's Top Tips

I like choosing the strangest weapons in almost every game I play. I can’t help it. And much to my enjoyment, Monster Hunter Wilds gives me some good options. Although the Charge Blade earns some major cool points for its transforming gimmick, there is nothing quite like fighting alongside a bug with the Insect Glaive. This weapon requires resource management and excellent knowledge of the beasts you’re fighting. While it is a complicated tool to use, learning how to use the Insect Glaive is a worthy endeavor if you’re looking for a unique experience, or if you share my love of strange weaponry. - Samuel Moreno Read More