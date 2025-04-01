Where The Heck Did Patrick Leave His ID Card In PowerWash Simulator?

PowerWash Simulator can provide endless hours of relaxation, especially if you’re prone to enjoy watching things go from dirty to clean. While you’ll spend your time spraying dirt and grime away without many extra things to consider, some stages have special one-off objectives you can do to earn trophies or achievements, such as the “Spongebob SquarePants Special Pack” job known as the Mermalair.

In the Mermalair job, you’ll need to find and completely clean Patrick’s Identity Card before completing any other items in the area. Because of the tiny size of the card, it can be a bit tough to spot even if you’d highlighted its location in the items menu. Read on to find out exactly where the goofy starfish’s ID card is waiting to be sprayed.

Patrick’s ID card location

When you spawn into the Memalair job in the “Spongebob SquarePants Special Pack,” look for a table housing a variety of chemistry-based items. This is the Chemistry Lab Table. If you take a look on the right side of the table, you should spot Patrick’s Identity Card here. It’s definitely tiny, but once you know where to look, the outline is pretty obvious.

Since your goal is likely to score the “It’s Not My Wallet” trophy or achievement, make sure you switch to a pretty small nozzle, such as red or yellow, and then carefully spray Patrick’s ID Card until you complete it. Once you’ve sprayed and cleaned Patrick’s Identity Card, you should see a notification for the trophy/achievement you’re after, at which point you’re free to continue this time-consuming job without any other requirements!

PowerWash Simulator is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and Windows PCs.