You Probably Missed This Awesome Side Story In Split Fiction

While you and a partner are exploring the worlds created by Split Fiction’s protagonists, you may come across a special rift which will lead you to a “Side Story”—the game’s version of side quests or bonus levels.

These special areas usually have a unique gameplay mechanic and offer some of Split Fiction’s most enjoyable moments as well as a trophy/achievement for players who complete all of them. Most of them are fairly simple to find, and one of the protagonists will usually call them out when you come across one. There is an exception, however. The Side Story titled “A Mountain Hike” can be easily missed. Here’s where to find it and what to expect.

Where is ‘A Mountain Hike?’

“A Mountain Hike” can be found in Chapter Two titled and is the third Side Story in the game. You’ll find it is soon after the Getaway Car section that ends with Zoe and Mio crashing the car into the pool. For those looking to jump back into the chapter via Chapter Select, this is the “Big City Life” section.

Work your way through the water park and continue onto the level until you hit the edge of the roof. You will have to grapple onto a flying car which will fly over a second roof. You’ll then need to grapple onto a different car which will take you to yet another roof with several outhouses.Before leaving this area, , turn around and you’ll see a higher level with the Side Story. But how do you get there?

How do you get to ‘A Mountain Hike’?

Remember those outhouses? Whoever’s playing as Mio needs to go inside of one of them and shut the door. Zoe must then use her whip to grab it and throw it up to the ledge. From there, Mio can kick the ladder down, allowing her partner to climb up. Interact with the glitch at the same time, and you will enter “A Mountain Hike”.

Split Fiction’s Side Stories are definitely worth doing. Not only do they provide a nice genre flip from the current level by offering a fantasy world in a scifi level and vice versa, but they are also fun, bite sized levels that contain some of the best moments of the game. Now enjoy a “A Mountain Hike” knowing you are one step closer to that Side Story trophy!

