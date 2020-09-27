$977 Designer Shoe Looks Like A Mario Kart Item

This shoe by Walter Van Beirendonck (teaming up with Japan’s Fools-Inc) is a new take on his existing, $815 “Cloud” sneaker. It is surely designed not to be worn on your feet, but to be thrown from a moving vehicle.
Via Hypebeast, it’s stupid as hell, but in the best possible way. Outlandish fashion design is always at its best when it begins with “let’s make a Nike Vapormax, only one that’ll explode on contact and knock Luigi down from 1st to 4th”.
If Nintendo-looking sneakers aren’t your thing, Van Beirendonck’s latest collection also includes a jacket that is very “Catwalk Bowser”.
DISCUSSION
I really like the fluffy cloudiness, I don’t do sneakers much but I’d actually consider these... if they cost less than a car.