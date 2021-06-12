40 Hidden Gems At E3 2021

Behind the Frame, a gorgeous upcoming puzzle game about painting. Screenshot : Akupara Games

All eyes today may be on the bigger E3 press conferences (like Ubisoft’s), but under-the-radar games deserve some love, too. Last weekend, the Guerrilla Collective showcase presented 40 indie games, marking an unofficial start of the E3 season. It returned today for a second showcase spotlighting another 40 or so games from independent developers. Here’s what went down:



Advertisement

The 3D stealth game Aragami 2

Firegirl is a side-scrolling firefighting game in which you have to rescue civilians in various burning biomes, from skyscrapers to forest fires. No release date, but it’s planned for PC and consoles.

Batora Lost Haven

I’m not sure what to make of Grime

We got another trailer for BPM: Bullets Per Minute

Oh, no, I’m already over the moon for Akatori

Archvale

Digging the art style of No Longer Home

No Longer Home. Screenshot : Fellow Traveler

Screenshot : Raw Fury

Advertisement

And that’s a wrap. Today’s show was immediately followed by the Wholesome Direct, itself a notable showcase of smaller games. There’s a lot of spectacle planned for later today, so it’s safe to assume that Ubisoft will show off a ton of blockbusters (like Far Cry 6) and for Gearbox to unveil details about its recently announced Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a spinoff in its m ega-popular Borderlands series.



