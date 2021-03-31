Ah Loot River Looks Fantastic

Gif : Loot River

A few seconds into this announcement trailer for Loot River and I’m thinking, OK, it’s a top-down Dark Souls game. Fine, whatever. A few seconds later suddenly there’s Tetris in there too and everything looks a lot more interesting.



The combination of slow and methodical combat, puzzle elements as you race across sliding barges/platforms and the fact that it looks like running is just as important as fighting all look cool as hell!

Oh, and it’s all procedurally-generated, so you won’t be able to rely in memorising the puzzles and runs either.

Loot River is coming to PC...sometime in the future.

