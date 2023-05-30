mslivo

The key here is using the differently shaped bricks to spread sand across the width of the playfield in order to create “lines” or, to be more, precise, blobs of color. As long as a few grains (or pixels) of the same-colored sand connect from one side of the Setris well to the other, that’s enough to trigger the blob’s destruction.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In theory, this might seem pretty simple. In practice, it’s a satisfyingly frustrating challenge to attempt to maintain coherent, same-color strata among the constantly shifting layers of sand. But because the sand is always moving, you’ll sometimes catch a lucky break and a few pixels will slide into just the right spot to destroy a big chunk of the board. Or, if you’re really skilled (or lucky…) you’ll trigger the popping of multiple blobs as sand fills in newly empty voids, leading to one of the most satisfying visual experiences I’ve had in a game all year.

And don’t worry! If you screw it all up, at least your board will end up looking like some really cool, modern sand art. Take a screenshot before it falls apart and you might be able to sell it at a gallery in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

If you want to play Setris it’s available on Itch.io now for whatever price you want, and is playable on PC or Linux.

.