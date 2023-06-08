From action roguelites to painterly adventure games, your post-Sumer Game Fest indie livestream showcase is here with the perfect array of palate cleansers to restore your faith in the power of games by showing you cool stuff you’ve never seen before.

Day of the Devs has been showcasing incredible indie games for years. A joint production of Psychonauts 2 studio DoubleFine and bespoke curator iam8bit in collaboration with Summer Game Fest, the showcase is an annual reminder that amidst the endless big budget sequels and latest trending cash grabs, tons of creators are out there making beautiful games.

2023's haul looks even more impressive than usual, with follow-ups from some beloved studios and brand new experiences from teams you’ve probably never heard of before. Some are already in Early Access or coming there soon, but most are still in the thick of production. In the meantime, you can feast on some neat trailers and the pitch behind every game shown in the latest Day of the Devs summer showcase.