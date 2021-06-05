Every Indie Game Shown During Today’s Guerrilla Collective Showcase

Anno: Mutationem, borrowing liberally from a popular promotional screenshot for a certain other cyberpunk game. Screenshot : Lightning Games

It’s officially E3 season. Between the marquee E3 pressers (Microsoft, Square Enix, Ubisoft, et cetera) and individual events from publishers gone E3-rogue (what’s up, Sony?), you can catch a handful of events focusing on smaller games. The first of those, at least per the calendar, is the Guerrilla Collective, which aired its first of two digital showcases today.



Advertisement

Now in its second year, Guerrilla Collective shines the spotlight on indie games. This year’s event featured a co-stream with Black Voices In Gaming, which showcases games made by Black creators or starring Black protagonists. Today, over the course of a 90-minute event, Guerrilla Collective offered a look at dozens of intriguing indie games on the horizon. Here’s what went down:

Trifox. Screenshot : Big Sugar

Ynglet. Screenshot : Triple Topping

G/O Media may get a commission PlayStation Plus Card 365 Days $23 at Eneba Use the promo code MAYPSPLUSBEWITHYOU

Advertisement

Screenshot : Neon Doctrine

And that’s a wrap. The Guerilla Collective will return for a second showcase—which will feature a whole new batch of games—next Saturday, June 12, at 11:00 a.m. ET, smack in the middle of E3 proper. (That same day, Ubisoft, Gearbox, and the infamously not-E3 Devolver Digital will air press conferences.) Guerrilla Collective’s second event will be followed by the reliably mellow Wholesome Direct. If you’re looking for a chilled apéritif before the spicy bombast of big-budget games press conferences, next weekend’s double header is worth your time.

Advertisement



