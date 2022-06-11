Video game marketing season is an exercise in duality. For every Sony State of Play or Geoff Keigh3, there’s a lower key event—a Day of the Devs, say, or a Devolver Digital showcase. Today’s big one is the annual Guerrilla Collective livestream.



Now in its third year, the Guerrilla Collective has by now nailed down a familiar cadence, running through 90 minutes of news and reveals of under-the-radar games. It’s a refreshing antidote to the endless parade of sci-fi horror games shown at the bigger pressers. Here’s everything that was shown at the 2022 Guerrilla Collective:

Well, first, it opened with the hosts cracking a joke about not having to wear masks anymore. Needless to say, this pandemic is still going on. Please wear a mask!

From Space

Guerrilla Collective reinforced what Ian noted the other evening: that events focused on indie games so often upstage the bigger-budgeted fare. Really, so many of the games shown o ff today look so good. It’s a testament to the craft of video games and how, at this juncture, it’s at an all-time high. This is also just a smattering; Guerrilla Collective will host a second showcase on Monday, June 13, at 4:00 p.m. ET.



