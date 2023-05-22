Another day, another way to duplicate some of the rarest items in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But wait, there’s even more good news. This latest infinite item exploit is even faster and easier than the others. Give me one minute of your time and I will give you all the diamonds you can carry.

The latest method was shared on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit over the weekend (thanks Eurogamer) and revolves around paragliding. You simply get some air and then keep messing around with the inventory screen as duplicates of all your precious materials fall to the ground below you. Unlike the previous bow glitch, which required very precise timing, this one will let you be as sloppy as you want. I tested it out this morning and had a 100 percent success rate. Here are the steps:

Make sure the item you want to copy is in the last slot on your inventory screen

Climb up something Jump off and pull out your glider Press start to open back up the item menu Select an item you only have one of Then select the one in the last slot you want to copy Press start twice Rinse and repeat until you hit the ground

Advertisement

The nice thing about this version of the infinite item glitch is you don’t have to worry how fast you press the start button. As long as you do it while Link is still in the air it will count. And as a result you can actually perform the trick back to back several times during each trip. You can also select multiple of the item you’re duplicating, letting you make a bunch at a time.



The only thing to be cognizant of is that the items will drop to the ground. Do it while you’re too high up and it might be hard to go find where they fell on the ground. And if you’re doing it with bombs or other fragile items they will break/blow up. “Before someone tries that a warning: that doesn’t work great with bomb flowers, I just blew myself up with like 20 bombs!” wrote one player on the subreddit.

Advertisement

So far none of the item glitches players have discovered so far have been patched out of the game by Nintendo, but that might not last for long. The Breath of the Wild sequel received its first small post-launch update last week, and will likely get another one soon. So get gliding.



