It’s been a big week for Pokémon Unite. The fast-paced MOBA not only got an update that makes its notorious pay to win mechanics obsolete, but TiMi Studio Group also released the game on mobile. The developers encouraged people to preregister and download the mobile version by promising goodies that would become available to everyone should enough people sign up. And, sure enough, the quota was met—except folks are having trouble actually getting the rewards.

Advertisement

These rewards include a Pikachu license, which allows you to own the character permanently, as well as tickets that can be exchanged for item Enhancers, and most crucially, a cute Pikachu skin named “Festival Pikachu.” That last one is the thing people want most, and rightly so—the Holowear, as Unite calls it, is damn cute. I say this as a known Pikachu hater.

The problem is that folks are having trouble downloading Festival Pikachu. Normally, what you’re supposed to do is download the mobile version and link your Nintendo account. You should then be able to go to the events page on the mobile version and redeem everything from there. But for many, the option is borked. I, for example, look at the page and see the game claiming the registration goal hasn’t been met yet. Except, according to Unite’s official social media pages, the goal has been met—and then some. After meeting its goal, the developer made up a new tier that ensures folks will get even more tickets than previously promised.

But the weirdest thing might be that, on the mobile version of the events page, the red dot that flags an unclaimed reward remains active. When I scroll through the options, though, there’s nothing for me to claim.

Kotaku has reached out to TiMi Studio Group, but for now, the developers have acknowledged there’s an issue on social media.

“We’ve discovered an issue in which some Trainers are unable to claim their Preregistration Campaign rewards,” the Twitter account says. “We’ll post an update after we’ve learned more. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

According to the game’s official Twitter, at least 7.5M people preregistered their mobile accounts. That’s a lot of Festival Pikachu! And while the newest patch bullies Snorlax and Wigglytuff, it seems we’re going to have to wait a little longer before we can try out new characters like Mamoswine and Sylveon. But hey, at least Gengar’s new space outfit is cute.