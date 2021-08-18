Pokémon Unite will come to mobile on September 22, and it will offer crossplay with the Nintendo Switch version. The MOBA also adds Mamoswine and Sylveon and gifts for trainers.



The TiMi Studio Group game launched for the Switch on July 21, quickly diving in with updates and changes for the Pokémon.

Switch players can celebrate the launch with a gift of their own. Anyone who logs into the Switch version by the end of August will get a Zeraora license, which is usable across platforms.

Preregistration for the mobile version is already open on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and the game is offering two possible gifts for players depending on how many people preregister. There’s a Pikachu license available if 2.5 million players preregister and Pikachu holoware festival style license for 5 million players.

The Pokémon Company didn’t give a date for when new Pokémon Mamoswine and Sylveon will be added, chief operating officer Takato Utsunomiya said they “are slated to join in future updates.”



