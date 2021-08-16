Earlier today, the official Pokémon Unite account on Twitter announced that Blissey will join the Pokémon-themed MOBA this Wednesday, August 18, confirming datamined details discovered deep in the game’s code last month. More importantly, the post included footage of Blissey in action, including one of the moves fans can expect when it comes to Pokémon Unite.



Blissey is the second addition to the Pokémon Unite roster after Gardevoir’s arrival on July 28, though maybe not the one most folks were expecting. Many assumed Blastoise was going to be in the next update, as it was the only other officially announced character before today. But it looks like players are going to have to wait a bit longer to test out the classic Pokémon’s massive water cannons.

In any case, Blissey should still be a welcome addition to Pokémon Unite, which currently only has one true healing-focused support Pokémon in the cottony Eldegoss. The announcement also mentions that its ultimate Unite move, Bliss Assistance, allows the Normal-type pocket monster to protect a teammate from attacks, which again lines up with previous Pokémon Unite datamining.

Those unconfirmed leaks mention that Blissey will also use skills like Helping Hand, which greatly increases the movement and attack speed of nearby teammates, and Heal Pulse, which provides a constant stream of healing to both the user and an ally of their choice. On paper, Blissey sounds like an absolute powerhouse that takes a much more active role in keeping the team healthy than Eldegoss.

Blissey is known for being a sturdy wall in other Pokémon games thanks to its high HP stats, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s capable of taking a beating in Unite while healing its allies.

Pokémon Unite is also rumored to receive Sylveon, the Fairy-type Eeveelution introduced in Pokémon X and Y, and Greedent, a chubby squirrel from the more recent Sword and Shield, in future updates. And of course there’s Blastoise, giving players a lot to look forward to in terms of post-launch support. A mobile version of the game is also planned to launch sometime in September.

It’s possible we get more Pokémon Unite details alongside talk of Pokémon Legends Arceus and the Diamond and Pearl remakes during the Pokémon Presents broadcast also scheduled for Wednesday, so stay tuned.