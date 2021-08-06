Pokémon Unite, the TiMi Studio Group-developed MOBA released last month, is super fun. But the best thing about Pokémon shifting genres is getting to see the eponymous pocket monsters engage in a much different kind of competition.

As matches revolve around placing accrued orbs in a hoop-like goal, every Pokémon has a unique way of scoring points. Sadly, not all these animations are created equal. Some Pokémon dunk, some shoot, and some figuratively drop the ball.

Here are some of my most and least favorite dunks in Pokémon Unite. Let me know what you think in the comments!