Who’s ready for the latest game starring Pokémon that’s not quite a traditional turn-based RPG? Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives this week, the latest in a long line of side-stories and spinoffs that let us play with our pocket monsters in new and different ways.Pokémon Legends: Arceus, for example, mixes elements of Capcom’s Monster Hunter series with action RPG elements never before seen in a Pokémon game.



So as we prepare to embark on this all-new adventure, let’s take a look back at 10 other Pokémon games that have mixed up the monster-collecting formula.