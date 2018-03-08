I used to main Mercy. Now I don’t even play Overwatch. Partly because the growing obsession with the game’s meta among friends was poison to my casual Overwatch habits, but also because Mercy only had one gun.



As a Battle Mercy guy, healing always came secondary to the accuracy and range of her pistol, and I always thought, you know, having one of these is OK, but having two could really wreck some people’s shit.

I am not alone. Like they did with Zenyatta and his walking, Blizzard has listened to the fans and...well, not really done anything about the game itself, but made a very short video that both satisfies fan’s wishes and also quietly illustrates from their design perspective maybe why Mercy having guns is not a good idea.

Not that I’m buying it. I know there’s already a guy with two guns. But he sucks.