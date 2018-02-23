Oh, unholy day. Overwatch’s floating monk Zenyatta has found his feet and it is entirely unsettling to watch.



So far, we’ve only seen Zenyatta hover cross-legged a few feet above the ground. Yesterday, Blizzard’s Twitter account noticed an Overwatch League sign demanding “Let Zen Walk.” Well, be careful what you ask for. Blizzard came back with this:

Somewhere between a Russian squat dancer and a bad two-legged frog, Zenyatta finally walks. It looks ridiculous and will be imprinted in my mind forever.