The spooky season is upon us and a lowkey stacked October for Xbox Game Pass is bringing the rat kings, H. R. Giger body horror, and twee trick-or-treating to celebrate. Whether you just want to go medieval against online strangers in Chivalry 2 or bask in the striking beauty of A Plague Tale: Requiem’s beautifully grim depiction of war-torn 14th century France, Microsoft’s Netflix-like subscription service has plenty to offer this month.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks:

October 4

Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

October 6

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X/S)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)

The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)

October 11

Costume Quest (Cloud and Console)

Eville (Console and PC)

October 13

Dyson Sphere Program (PC)

October 14

Scorn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

October 18

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Released last year, Chivalry 2 is a first-person multiplayer fighter where players swing, slash, and claw their way to victory on a medieval battlefield. It’s daunting but a lot of fun once you loosen up and give yourself permission to have fun and be silly. A perfect addition to the low-stakes Game Pass buffet. Scorn, meanwhile, is the debut release from Ebb Software about exploring a mysterious world full of stomach churning and fleshy phenomena. It’s been delayed a bunch and a flashpoint for Kickstarter drama, but hopefully it delivers.

A Plague Tale: Requiem, on the other hand, is Asobo Studio’s follow-up to 2019’s disturbing rat infestation, A Plague Tale: Innocence. Hopefully everyone got a chance to check that out before it fell out of the Game Pass rotation last month. It was a moody adventure game that didn’t overplay its hand, and while Requiem seems slated to build out the game’s action, I hope it stays grounded. And if you have a PC, Dyson Sphere Program is one of 2021’s best spacefaring basebuilders.

Game Pass is also losing some games in the next few weeks, but fortunately nothing too devastating. The following are all gone as of October 15:

Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Echo Generation (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Into The Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sable’s art style is one of the most striking in recent memory, and Bloodroots is a decent enough top-down beat ‘em up. I’ll be checking out Ring of Pain, which I’d never heard of before but is a card-based roguelike dungeon crawler. All of my Steam favorite tags are tingling.

Game Pass’ library has ebbed and flowed in recent months, but after a drier spell earlier in the year things are starting to pick up again. Most of 2022’s big blockbuster releases were delayed until 2023, but there’s plenty coming on Microsoft’s subscription service at least to stave off the drought.



