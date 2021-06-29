Chivalry 2 Player Only Needs Bread To Kill

Image : Kotaku / Sopotnicki ( Shutterstock )

Despite its serious medieval trappings, Chivalry 2 matches can get pretty slapstick-y thanks to the game allowing players to use anything at their disposal to take down opponents. Case in point, this recent Reddit post showing a creative Chivalry 2 player scoring two kills in a row with a weapon made of whole grains rather than iron or steel.



“You can’t escape the Bread Boy,” wrote JackAttack1291, who shared his achievement across several subreddits. “I got two back-to-back kills using bread on Chivalry 2, and I’m so proud of the second kill!”

The footage is pretty incredible. After coming across two armored knights engaged in a swordfight, JackAttack1291 comedically looks to his left and grabs a loaf of bread from a nearby table. He then runs up on the combatants and manages to brain one with the roll.

The other, perhaps scared of befalling the same yeasty fate, takes off running, giving JackAttack1291 the chance to retrieve his bread and test his throwing arm. The sight of the bread arcing across the battleground, its velocity apparently so powerful that it leaves a contrail in the air before beaning the retreating soldier right in the dome, will never stop being funny.

Chivalry 2’s devs definitely had these kinds of bread-based shenanigans in mind while making the game. Before it launched earlier this month, creative director Steve Piggott told Shacknews that Chivalry 2 was meant to evoke the feeling of a bar fight, where everything—from chickens to a dead enemy’s head—can be used as a weapon. There’s even an achievement, appropriately titled “Baker’s Dozen,” that rewards players for killing 13 enemies with bread.

As for JackAttack1291, he’s since garnered a ton of attention for his doughy feat, though some have called him out for interrupting a duel with the first kill. Hitting people with bread is fine in medieval combat, apparently, you just can’t blindside them in the process. In any case, he doesn’t seem bothered by the criticism, explaining that “it’s so satisfying when you get someone with random objects” in a follow-up comment.

Good luck and godspeed, JackAttack1291. May this be the first of many flour-based assassinations in your Chivalry 2 career.



