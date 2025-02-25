Xbox Delays Its Big Fantasy RPG Blockbuster Fable To 2026

On Tuesday, Playground Games and Xbox announced that the upcoming Fable reboot has been delayed. It was set to arrive later this year but has now been pushed back until 2026. The reboot of the popular RPG franchise was first revealed by Xbox in 2020.

“We are going to give Fable more time. It’s going to ship in 2026 now,” said Head of Xbox Studios Craig Duncan in a new Xbox podcast. “While I know that’s maybe not the news people want to hear, what I want to assure people of is that it’s definitely worth the wait. And I have unequivocal confidence in the Playground team.”

During the video podcast, Duncan showed off some new in-game footage of Fable that was labeled as “Pre-Alpha.” The game is being built in the same engine that powers the Forza Horizon franchise, so it’s not surprising that visually the new Fable looks very nice.

You can see the gameplay footage below:

“I want the community to understand that we do this things for the best of the games and teams and ultimately that results in the best games for the community,” said Duncan.

On Twitter, Playground Games shared a similar message: “In order to make the best game possible for our players, we’re going to take a little more time and launch in 2026.”

This new spin on Fable was first revealed by Xbox way back in 2020. It’s the first new Fable game since 2017's Fable: The Journey. Over the last five years we’ve received a handful of trailers and updates about the upcoming reboot, but not much more.

In 2024, Microsoft seemed confident enough in Fable to slap a 2025 release date on it. But plans change and now the upcoming RPG needs more time. Will it finally launch in 2026? We’ll find out next year.

In meantime, Xbox has a solid line-up of first-party games launching this year and already published the amazing Avowed on Xbox, Game Pass, and PC earlier this month.

