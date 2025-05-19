$15 Will Get You Every Witcher Game Including One Of The Best RPGs Of The Last Decade

For less than the price of a Mission Impossible 8 movie ticket, you can hear the wind howling across three hardware generations just like our dear friend Geralt of Rivia. That’s because The Witcher 3 and the rest of CD Projekt Red’s fantasy RPG series is just $15 as the most recent entry celebrates its 10-year anniversary.

If you don’t already own these games, what are you doing with your life? Or if you do, maybe you have a close acquaintance, or even a not-so-close one, who you’re looking to finally get Witcher-pilled? The Witcher sale on PC and console is the perfect time to do it. Running through May 25, you can get the entire trilogy for very cheap, including The Witcher 3 for as little as $4 on Steam and GOG which, quite frankly, might be pound-for-pound the best deal in gaming if, like me, you agree it’s one of the best games ever made.

Go up to $10 and, on PC, you can get 3's Complete Edition which includes the Heart of Stone and Blood and Wine DLC expansions, which are every bit as good as the base game, and in some ways even better. That version is $12 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, both of which received a “next-gen” upgrade in late 2022 that added a 60fps performance mode, better reflections, and tons of other improvements.

But don’t overlook The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings which is currently just $3 on PC and Xbox (the PS3 version never got ported forward). Less refined but also more linear than its successor, the second game in the trilogy still tells a gripping story of magic fables and grim politicking across a much less overwhelming map. You can get in and out in just 25 hours if you want, with smaller zones to explore and fewer RPG systems to tinker with, but still tons of great story scenes and character writing.

The Witcher 1 is also decent in its own way, though it’s much more of an acquired taste. Some still swear by it but I’ve found the fiddly menus, archaic controls, and opaque directions a chore to muddle through, even if the storytelling lays necessary groundwork for the sequels and goes to places you only ever hear about in the latest game. At just $1.50, though, there’s really no reason not to scoop it up with the rest. The Gwent-based campaign spin-off, Thronebreaker, is also just $4, or you can play the card game for free (it’s no longer updated by CDPR but is still maintained by the community).

