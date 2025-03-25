Witcher 4 Is So Far Away It Sounds Like It Might Be A PS6 Game

If you are excited to play CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG The Witcher 4, just know that you’re gonna be waiting a long time. The developer has confirmed that the earliest possible release date for the sequel is sometime in 2027, making me wonder if The Witcher 4 might end up being a game we all play on PlayStation 6.

The Witcher 4 was first informally announced back in October 2022 as part of a larger roadmap from CDPR’s parent company CD Projekt outlining the various projects the studio was planning to work on. Included in that roadmap was a new Witcher trilogy that would be a follow-up to the critically acclaimed Witcher games released between 2007 and 2015, ending with The Witcher 3 and its expansions. In March 2024 the first sequel entered full production. And then in December 2024 at the Game Awards, CDP officially unveiled the first trailer for The Witcher 4, featuring Ciri. Now it seems like we are at least two years away from playing the game that trailer teased.

On March 25, as spotted by PC Gamer, during CDP’s latest financial earnings call the company gave a tiny update on The Witcher 4. As part of a section focused on “consolidated net profit goals” a CDP representative said: “Even though we do not plan to release The Witcher 4 by the end of 2026, we are still driven by this financial goal.”

Later on, in a follow up Q&A section, CDP declined to announce a “precise launch date” for The Witcher 4 and didn’t share any further details.

That rules out 2026 (and 2025) as a release window for the upcoming RPG sequel and means that the earliest we can expect the game is sometime in 2027. And keep in mind, that’s just the earliest possible release window. The Witcher 4 could slip into 2028 as CD Projekt tries to avoid crunch and overworking its developers.

If The Witcher 4 is not arriving until 2027 or later, that means it’s very likely that it will launch on a new generation of consoles. Windows Central previously reported that Microsoft was tentatively planning to launch its next-gen Xbox in 2027. And considering that in the past, both Xbox and PlayStation have released their new consoles in the same time period, it stands to reason that Sony is likely eyeing 2027 for the PS6 as well. So The Witcher 4 could be an early RPG success on the PS6, though I’d expect that it would be a cross-gen game, too.

For now though, we all have a lot of waiting to do before we can play either a PS6 or The Witcher 4. Perhaps read a book or learn a new hobby to pass the time.

