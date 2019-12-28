Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

What A Sad Way To Die

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Morning Checkpoint
4.0K
8
Save
Photo: @Tamamovicchi (Twitter)

Hello! This week we say goodbye to 2019, figure out what the difference is between Outer Worlds and Outer Wilds, guess the wrong Pokemon, figure out what video game characters had the worse fashion crimes of the last decade and discover a PS3 sitting in the rain.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

Video game characters really need to get better at fashion.

I still, after months of both of these games being around, still mix them up when talking to people about either game.

Advertisement

It is wild to me how much better this game is in 2019 compared to when it first released.

Tweets!

Advertisement

And the best Tweet of 2019...

Advertisement

The raindrops keep falling on my console, but that doesn’t mean it should be left outside.

Advertisement

This one, short video is better than 80% of driving scenes in most movies released in the last decade.

News

2019 Lists!

With the year coming to a close, here are (so far) all the staff 2019 top games of the year lists, in one place.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Thanks for reading Morning Checkpoint this year! I’ve had a blast put this weekly post together. It helps me get caught up on the past week of gaming news and stories and usually leads to some a few laughs and nice comments.

Advertisement

Have a great 2020!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Year In Tiny Video Game Text, 2019

What Are Your Video Game Resolutions for 2020?

The Year In Video Game Skies, 2019

Fahey's Favorite Toys Of 2019

About the author

Zack Zwiezen
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Posts