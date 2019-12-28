What A Sad Way To Die

Photo : @Tamamovicchi ( Twitter

Hello! This week we say goodbye to 2019, figure out what the difference is between Outer Worlds and Outer Wilds, guess the wrong Pokemon, figure out what video game characters had the worse fashion crimes of the last decade and discover a PS3 sitting in the rain.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Video game characters really need to get better at fashion.

I still, after months of both of these games being around, still mix them up when talking to people about either game.

It is wild to me how much better this game is in 2019 compared to when it first released.

Tweets!

And the best Tweet of 2019...

The raindrops keep falling on my console, but that doesn’t mean it should be left outside.

This one, short video is better than 80% of driving scenes in most movies released in the last decade.

News

2019 Lists!

With the year coming to a close, here are (so far) all the staff 2019 top games of the year lists, in one place.

Thanks for reading Morning Checkpoint this year! I’ve had a blast put this weekly post together. It helps me get caught up on the past week of gaming news and stories and usually leads to some a few laughs and nice comments.

Have a great 2020!