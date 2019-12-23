Every Big Game Coming Out In Winter 2020

Winter is upon us, the cold and dreary season where the fall’s big games go to get delayed. The weather outside may be frightful, but games are hopefully delightful. Let’s turn those lights way down low and see what the wintertide has in store.
Save those holiday gift certificates, for there is good stuff on the way. We’re pretty much done with releases for December, but mid-January brings us Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE# Encore. There’s a Persona 5 side story in February, and March gives us Nioh 2 and Animal Crossing: It’s About Damn Time. And if you like remakes and remasters, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, Warcraft III, and Final Fantasy VII get makeovers this season.
Here are all the big games coming out this winter.
December 23
Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess | PC, Switch
Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True | PC, Switch
January 7
Terminator Resistance | PS4, Xbox One
January 9
Monster Hunter World: Iceborn | PC
January 15
Puzzles and Dragons Gold | Switch
January 17
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch
January 23
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition | PS4, Switch, iOS, Android
Kingdom Hearts Remind DLC | PS4, Xbox One
Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath HD | Switch
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners | PC
January 28
Journey to the Savage Planet | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Warcraft III: Reforged | PC
January 30
Skellboy | PC, Switch
February 4
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PC, PS4, Xbox One
February 6
Granblue Fantasy Versus | PS4
February 7
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet | Apple TV Show
February 11
Yakuza 5 | PS4
February 14
Darksiders Genesis | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Dreams | PS4
Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold | Switch
Sonic the Hedgehog the Movie | Theaters
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition | PC, PS4
February 18
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle | PS4, Xbox One
February 20
Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition | Switch
Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers | PS4, Switch
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] | PS4, Switch
February 25
Conan Chop-Chop | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Two Point Hospital | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
February 28
Iron Man VR | PS4
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | PC, PS4, Xbox One
March 3
Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode One | PS4
March 11
Ori and the Will of the Wisps | PC, Xbox One
March 13
My Hero: One’s Justice 2 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Nioh 2 | PS4
March 17
MLB The Show 20 | PS4
March 19
Fairy Tail | PS4, Switch
March 20
Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch
Doom 64 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Doom Eternal | PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One