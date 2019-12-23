Every Big Game Coming Out In Winter 2020

Illustration : Chelsea Beck

Winter is upon us, the cold and dreary season where the fall’s big games go to get delayed. The weather outside may be frightful, but games are hopefully delightful. Let’s turn those lights way down low and see what the wintertide has in store.

Save those holiday gift certificates, for there is good stuff on the way. We’re pretty much done with releases for December, but mid-January brings us Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE# Encore. There’s a Persona 5 side story in February, and March gives us Nioh 2 and Animal Crossing: It’s About Damn Time. And if you like remakes and remasters, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, Warcraft III, and Final Fantasy VII get makeovers this season.

Here are all the big games coming out this winter.

December 23

Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess | PC, Switch

Princess Maker: Faery Tales Come True | PC, Switch

January 7

Terminator Resistance | PS4, Xbox One

January 9

Monster Hunter World: Iceborn | PC



January 15

Puzzles and Dragons Gold | Switch

January 17

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | PC, PS4, Xbox One



Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch



January 23

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition | PS4, Switch, iOS, Android



Kingdom Hearts Remind DLC | PS4, Xbox One



Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath HD | Switch



The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners | PC



January 28

Journey to the Savage Planet | PC, PS4, Xbox One



Warcraft III: Reforged | PC

January 30

Skellboy | PC, Switch

February 4

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One



Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PC, PS4, Xbox One



February 6

Granblue Fantasy Versus | PS4



February 7

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet | Apple TV Show

February 11

Yakuza 5 | PS4



February 14

Darksiders Genesis | PS4, Switch, Xbox One



Dreams | PS4



Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl Gold | Switch



Sonic the Hedgehog the Movie | Theaters



Street Fighter V: Champion Edition | PC, PS4



February 18

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle | PS4, Xbox One



February 20

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition | Switch



Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers | PS4, Switch



Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] | PS4, Switch



February 25

Conan Chop-Chop | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One



Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One



Two Point Hospital | PS4, Switch, Xbox One



February 28

Iron Man VR | PS4



One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | PC, PS4, Xbox One



March 3

Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode One | PS4



March 11

Ori and the Will of the Wisps | PC, Xbox One



March 13

My Hero: One’s Justice 2 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One



Nioh 2 | PS4



March 17

MLB The Show 20 | PS4



March 19

Fairy Tail | PS4, Switch



March 20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch



Doom 64 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One



Doom Eternal | PC, PS4, Stadia, Xbox One

