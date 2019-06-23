Perhaps the best-known game coming out this week is Super Mario Maker 2, a sequel much anticipated by many of us here at Kotaku, not to mention Mario fans everywhere. But that’s not the only cool game on the docket this week. There’s a Switch port of the original Devil May Cry, plus the 2019 remake of fighting game classic Samurai Shodown, and also, the long-awaited release of the English version of Judgment on PS4. And so much more!
Monday, June 24
- Heavy Rain | PC
- Azuran Tales: Trials | Switch
- Devil May Cry | Switch
- Horresco Referens | Mac, PC
- And All Would Cry Beware! | Mac, PC
Tuesday, June 25
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night | Switch
- Judgment | PS4
- Car Mechanic Simulator | PS4, Xbox One
- Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4, Xbox One
- We. The Revolution | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Super Neptunia RPG | Switch
- World of Warcraft: Rise of Azshara | Mac, PC
Wednesday, June 26
- Victorian Mysteries: Woman In White | PC
Thursday, June 27
- The Sinking City | PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Samurai Shodown | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Furwind | Switch, Xbox One
- War Tech Fighters | Switch, Xbox One
- Sega Ages Virtua Racing | Switch
- Sega Ages Wonder Boy: Monster Land | Switch
Friday, June 28
- Super Mario Maker 2 | Switch
- F1 2019 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, July 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers | PC, PS4
- Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered Edition | Switch
- Apex Legends Season 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
- Will: A Wonderful World | PS4, Switch
Thursday, July 4
- Stranger Things 3: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Friday, July 5
- Sea of Solitude | PS4, Xbox One, PC