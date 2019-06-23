Illustration for article titled Week In Games: Let&#39;s Go Make Another Mario
Screenshot: Nintendo (YouTube)

Perhaps the best-known game coming out this week is Super Mario Maker 2, a sequel much anticipated by many of us here at Kotaku, not to mention Mario fans everywhere. But that’s not the only cool game on the docket this week. There’s a Switch port of the original Devil May Cry, plus the 2019 remake of fighting game classic Samurai Shodown, and also, the long-awaited release of the English version of Judgment on PS4. And so much more!

Monday, June 24

  • Heavy Rain | PC
  • Azuran Tales: Trials | Switch
  • Devil May Cry | Switch
  • Horresco Referens | Mac, PC
  • And All Would Cry Beware! | Mac, PC

Tuesday, June 25

  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night | Switch
  • Judgment | PS4
  • Car Mechanic Simulator | PS4, Xbox One
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4, Xbox One
  • We. The Revolution | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
  • Super Neptunia RPG | Switch
  • World of Warcraft: Rise of Azshara | Mac, PC

Wednesday, June 26

  • Victorian Mysteries: Woman In White | PC

Thursday, June 27

  • The Sinking City | PC, PS4, Xbox One
  • Samurai Shodown | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
  • Furwind | Switch, Xbox One
  • War Tech Fighters | Switch, Xbox One
  • Sega Ages Virtua Racing | Switch
  • Sega Ages Wonder Boy: Monster Land | Switch

Friday, June 28

  • Super Mario Maker 2 | Switch
  • F1 2019 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Coming Soon

Tuesday, July 2

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers | PC, PS4
  • Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered Edition | Switch
  • Apex Legends Season 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
  • Will: A Wonderful World | PS4, Switch

Thursday, July 4

  • Stranger Things 3: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Friday, July 5

  • Sea of Solitude | PS4, Xbox One, PC