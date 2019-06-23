Screenshot: Nintendo (YouTube)

Perhaps the best-known game coming out this week is Super Mario Maker 2, a sequel much anticipated by many of us here at Kotaku, not to mention Mario fans everywhere. But that’s not the only cool game on the docket this week. There’s a Switch port of the original Devil May Cry, plus the 2019 remake of fighting game classic Samurai Shodown, and also, the long-awaited release of the English version of Judgment on PS4. And so much more!

Monday, June 24

Heavy Rain | PC

Azuran Tales: Trials | Switch

Devil May Cry | Switch

Horresco Referens | Mac, PC

And All Would Cry Beware! | Mac, PC

Tuesday, June 25

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night | Switch

Judgment | PS4

Car Mechanic Simulator | PS4, Xbox One

Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4, Xbox One

We. The Revolution | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Super Neptunia RPG | Switch

World of Warcraft: Rise of Azshara | Mac, PC

Wednesday, June 26

Victorian Mysteries: Woman In White | PC

Thursday, June 27

The Sinking City | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Samurai Shodown | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Furwind | Switch, Xbox One

War Tech Fighters | Switch, Xbox One

Sega Ages Virtua Racing | Switch

Sega Ages Wonder Boy: Monster Land | Switch

Friday, June 28

Super Mario Maker 2 | Switch

F1 2019 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Coming Soon

Tuesday, July 2

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers | PC, PS4

Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered Edition | Switch

Apex Legends Season 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox One

Will: A Wonderful World | PS4, Switch

Thursday, July 4

Stranger Things 3: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Friday, July 5