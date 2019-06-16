Crash Bandicoot and his crew are racing on to consoles and PC soon when Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled releases later this week. Just remember: Speed kills, but you can always respawn.

So when do we see a new Crash Bandicoot game? Not a remake of older games, but a brand new platformer using the new art style seen in these newest games in the franchise. Seems like we can’t be more than a year or two away from a big new Crash Bandicoot game. If I have a suggestion, just name it Crash 4 and keep making more traditional platformers. We don’t need a new open world Crash game.

Beyond Crash Team Racing, a nice selection of games are coming out this week. Still mostly quiet, but you can feel the gaming industry starting to come out from their E3 bunkers, blinking at the sun and ready to release some stuff. Just in time for Summer, Vacation Simulator hits PSVR on PS4 this week, My Friend Pedro looks like a bunch of crazy fun and comes out later this week too. And for fans of Castlevania looking for something new, well you probably already know that Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night comes out soon for most platforms.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, June 17

Fighter’s Legacy | PC

Speakerman | PC

Urban Tale | PC, Mac

Car Trader Simulator | PC

Golden Treasure: The Great Green |PC, Mac

Chook & Sosig: Walk The Plank | PC, Mac

Sea King | Switch

Tuesday, June 18

Mini-Mech Mayhem | PS4

Another Sight | Xbox One

Mars Alive | PS4

Citizens Of Space | PS4, PC

Lovely Planet 2: April Skies | PC, Mac

Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don’t Dry | PS4

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Crystal Crisis | PS4

Vacation Simulator | PS4/PSVR

Luna | PS4

Pirates Of First Star | PC

Beyond A Total Loss | PC

Heavyweight Transport Simulator 3 | PC

Wednesday, June 19

Antiquia Lost | Xbox One

Another Sight | PS4

Shadows And Lies | PC

Mission Evilguy | PC

Infinitrap: Rehamstered | PC, Mac

Oriza | PC, Mac

Locomotives | PC, Mac

Failed State | PC, Mac

Thursday, June 20

Muse Dash | Switch, PC

Tormentum II | PC

Super Neptunia RPG | PC

Scrap Rush!! | Switch, PC

My Friend Pedro | Switch, PC

198X | PS4, PC

Slender: The Arrival | Switch

Underworld Ascendant | PS4

Project LUX | PS4

Highball | PC

Zero Strain | PC

Bon Voyage | PC, Mac

Steel Division 2 | PC

Australian Road Trains | PC

Duke Of Defense | Switch

Boxing Champs | Switch

Mainlining | Switch

Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis | Switch

Lines X | Switch

Forest Home | Switch

Friday, June 21



Captain Cat | Xbox One, Switch

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bring Them Home | PS4

Crazy Driver | PC, Mac



Ritbone | PC

Grab lab | PC

Story Of The Green Dragon | PC, Mac

Data Defense | PC, Mac

Saturday, June 22