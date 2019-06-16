Crash Bandicoot and his crew are racing on to consoles and PC soon when Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled releases later this week. Just remember: Speed kills, but you can always respawn.
So when do we see a new Crash Bandicoot game? Not a remake of older games, but a brand new platformer using the new art style seen in these newest games in the franchise. Seems like we can’t be more than a year or two away from a big new Crash Bandicoot game. If I have a suggestion, just name it Crash 4 and keep making more traditional platformers. We don’t need a new open world Crash game.
Beyond Crash Team Racing, a nice selection of games are coming out this week. Still mostly quiet, but you can feel the gaming industry starting to come out from their E3 bunkers, blinking at the sun and ready to release some stuff. Just in time for Summer, Vacation Simulator hits PSVR on PS4 this week, My Friend Pedro looks like a bunch of crazy fun and comes out later this week too. And for fans of Castlevania looking for something new, well you probably already know that Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night comes out soon for most platforms.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, June 17
- Fighter’s Legacy | PC
- Speakerman | PC
- Urban Tale | PC, Mac
- Car Trader Simulator | PC
- Golden Treasure: The Great Green |PC, Mac
- Chook & Sosig: Walk The Plank | PC, Mac
- Sea King | Switch
Tuesday, June 18
- Mini-Mech Mayhem | PS4
- Another Sight | Xbox One
- Mars Alive | PS4
- Citizens Of Space | PS4, PC
- Lovely Planet 2: April Skies | PC, Mac
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don’t Dry | PS4
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Crystal Crisis | PS4
- Vacation Simulator | PS4/PSVR
- Luna | PS4
- Pirates Of First Star | PC
- Beyond A Total Loss | PC
- Heavyweight Transport Simulator 3 | PC
Wednesday, June 19
- Antiquia Lost | Xbox One
- Another Sight | PS4
- Shadows And Lies | PC
- Mission Evilguy | PC
- Infinitrap: Rehamstered | PC, Mac
- Oriza | PC, Mac
- Locomotives | PC, Mac
- Failed State | PC, Mac
Thursday, June 20
- Muse Dash | Switch, PC
- Tormentum II | PC
- Super Neptunia RPG | PC
- Scrap Rush!! | Switch, PC
- My Friend Pedro | Switch, PC
- 198X | PS4, PC
- Slender: The Arrival | Switch
- Underworld Ascendant | PS4
- Project LUX | PS4
- Highball | PC
- Zero Strain | PC
- Bon Voyage | PC, Mac
- Steel Division 2 | PC
- Australian Road Trains | PC
- Duke Of Defense | Switch
- Boxing Champs | Switch
- Mainlining | Switch
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis | Switch
- Lines X | Switch
- Forest Home | Switch
Friday, June 21
- Captain Cat | Xbox One, Switch
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bring Them Home | PS4
- Crazy Driver | PC, Mac
- Ritbone | PC
- Grab lab | PC
- Story Of The Green Dragon | PC, Mac
- Data Defense | PC, Mac
Saturday, June 22
- Master Of The Forbidden Sea | PC
- Last Day Of Rome | PC, Mac