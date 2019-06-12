E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Here’s something silly. The people promoting the Crash Bandicoot racing remake, Crash Team Racing, were walking through E3's South Hall with a Crash mascot, having some fun as they went along. I caught sight of them in the Fortnite booth, where Crash posed in front of the battle bus.

And here he is dancing with some Fortnite characters and some Destroy All Humans aliens.