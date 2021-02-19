Watch The BlizzCon 2021 Keynote Here

Image : Blizzard

BlizzCon 2021 begins today at 5:00 p.m. ET and according to Blizzard will be about an hour long.



This is just the first event of many that Blizzard has planned for BlizzCon 2021. Or as the company calls it, “BlizzConline, ” which is a very clunky, silly name. Due to covid-19, Blizzard announced back in September of last year that BlizzCon would be held virtually via the power of the internet.



We expect news about Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, and Diablo IV. Plus I hear something about a Diablo mobile game that everyone is excited for. We’ll probably hear something about that too. You can see the full schedule for the event here.