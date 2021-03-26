Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

You Can Now Only Buy 60 Days Of Game Time In World Of Warcraft

ashparrish
Ash Parrish
This reminds me, I gotta cancel my subscription. See, that’s how they getcha.
Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

Yesterday Blizzard announced they would be removing the 30, 90, and 180-day game time purchase options from World of Warcraft, leaving only the 60-day option.

“We recently conducted a review on the available services in all currencies. Based on this, we have decided to alter the available Game Time options in the Blizzard Shop,” Blizzard wrote in a forum post.

Purchasing game time was a way for players to experience World of Warcraft without committing to a recurring subscription payment plan. As of today, players who wish to continue this model of payment will only be able to buy game time in 60-day chunks at 29.99 USD.

Wowhead.com speculates the move might be to shift game time buyers into one of Blizzard’s subscription plans, which leads to more money for the company.

Subscription plans and WoW tokens have not been affected, so don’t worry if you’re like me and still paying 14.99 USD month-to-month.

Kotaku Staff Writer and Hornt Correspondent - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black - Diversity Gelatinous Cube

DISCUSSION

wakingmind
WakingMind

Well then, just re downloaded the game this week to see if I might like to return and was willing to pay a month to find out. I’m not willing to resub with them pulling such a crap power move though.

Amazing that blizzard screws up right when they almost got me back.