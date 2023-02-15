World Of Warcraft Player Hits Max Level Before Starting The Game In 200-Day Grind

A Reddit user recently posted a brief, bombshell documentation of how they accomplished something they claim has never been done before: arrive at World of Warcraft’s newbie starting area, Exile’s Reach, at the highest possible character level 70. Initially noticed by Games Radar, user Cheatcho’s post is happy confirmation that anything is possible, as long as you have, like, 200 days to do it.

Those 200 days are crucial—Cheatcho’s process required over 200 “real days” dedicated to completing five account-wide (meaning any rewards obtained extend to every character on an account, and missions can be started and finished by any character on the account) pet battle quests (level-boosting fights between pet companions). But pet battles can only be performed once per day, so Cheatcho had to milk the process, hitting up five NPC trainers, Old McDonald, Eric Davidson, Lindsay, Bill Buckler, and Dagra the Fierce, daily and completing their challenges to benefit their new character.



“Why?” they posited on Reddit, “Because it’s the ultimate solo player way to level a character. You never leave [the Exile’s Reach] ship. You never defeat another player, dungeon boss or even group with anyone else. You never die. And because I consider doing it fun.”



Advertisement

Though Cheatcho claims to be the first Level 70 in the Exile’s Reach starting area specifically, their process—sticking to a starting area, battling pets to level up as leisurely but effectively as possible—has been done many times before in other parts of the WoW, for nearly the entire last decade that pet battles have been available.



Read More: World of Warcraft Player Reaches Level 100 Without Choosing A Faction



Following in tried-and-true footsteps, Cheatcho kept their process straightforward and repetitive. They hit trainers with a speedy, damaging spell, a level 25 Arcane Explosion, which Cheatcho writes “is fast and smooth. The spell [Area of Effects] all 3 of the trainer pets at the same time and finishes them off in a few rounds.”



“Leveling from 60 to 70 takes about 60 irl days and takes about five minutes per day if you have one character at any level parked at each of the pet battle trainers,” they continued. “You can also level a neutral Pandaren the same way if you decide to do it. Combination between the pet battles and herbing/mining while you are rested for an hour a day will get you to max in a month or two.”



“What the fuck,” someone replied.





