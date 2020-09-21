BlizzConline Coming February 2021

Photo : Joe Scarnici ( Getty Images )

After cancelling BlizzCon in May, Blizzard has announced an online version of its massive convention will be held February 19-20, 2021.



“While circumstances are keeping us from gathering in person this year,” Blizzard wrote in a blog post. “We’re putting together a little something early next year to channel the spirit of BlizzCon into the form of an online show.”

BlizzCon is Blizzard Entertainment’s annual convention that showcases its popular franchises, like Diablo and Overwatch, as well as hosting a number of esports events like the Overwatch World Cup and the Hearthstone Global Finals. I t is not yet known whether Blizzard will still host esports tournaments or hold them at a different time. According to the post, Blizzard is also planning a “Community Showcase” through an online version of its “March of the Murlocs” and other fan-geared events.

