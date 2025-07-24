The 12 Best Games On The Nintendo Switch 2

Y’all, it’s a damn galaxy in your pocket. Do I even need to say anything else? Over the years, No Man’s Sky has continued to improve, expanding the potential of what you can do in its virtually endless playground of procedurally generated planets and ecosystems. Being able to jump into your ship and fly directly to a planet you can see off in the distance hasn’t gotten old since 2016. Though there are many quests and neat challenges you can take on, you don’t have to; NMS is the game you want to make out of it. Want a hardcore survival experience across the vastness of a simulated galaxy? It’s here. Want to set up an oxygen farm on a remote moon somewhere? Time to get digging. Want to catalog all of the lifeforms on a planet that’ll take you hours upon hours to walk across? Lace up your boots. Hello Games’ massive space sim works really well in portable format, whether you’re playing online or off. Dogfights in space. Finding planets no one’s seen before. Seeing a gorgeous vista where you can seamlessly travel to virtually anything you can see. When you’ve an appetite for galactic expeditions, No Man’s Sky is here to deliver multiple courses. — Claire Jackson

A good match for: Digital space explorers who aren’t afraid to find their own fun

Not a good match for: Folks who find survival mechanics overbearing or want a more traditional, guided gaming experience